Guterres at emergency UN Security Council meeting calls for immediate ceasefire in Middle East
Kyiv • UNN
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East. He expressed concern over the military confrontation between the US, Israel, and Iran.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, during an emergency meeting of the Security Council, expressed deep concern over the direct military confrontation between the US, Israel, and Iran. The UN chief called on the parties to immediately cease fire, emphasizing that further use of force would only lead to uncontrolled consequences for the entire world. This is reported by UNN.
Details
The UN Secretary-General noted that Saturday's attacks occurred immediately after the completion of the third round of indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Oman.
I deeply regret that this diplomatic opportunity was missed
IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risks28.02.26, 21:25 • 4520 views
He added that the region and the world urgently need a way out of the crisis. He insists on resuming dialogue, especially on the issue of Iran's nuclear program, as "there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes."
Let me be clear – there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes
Ursula von der Leyen convenes special security meeting over Iran crisis28.02.26, 20:10 • 5638 views