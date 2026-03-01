Guterres at emergency UN Security Council meeting calls for immediate ceasefire in Middle East

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, during an emergency meeting of the Security Council, expressed deep concern over the direct military confrontation between the US, Israel, and Iran. The UN chief called on the parties to immediately cease fire, emphasizing that further use of force would only lead to uncontrolled consequences for the entire world. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The UN Secretary-General noted that Saturday's attacks occurred immediately after the completion of the third round of indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Oman.

I deeply regret that this diplomatic opportunity was missed – Guterres stated.

He added that the region and the world urgently need a way out of the crisis. He insists on resuming dialogue, especially on the issue of Iran's nuclear program, as "there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes."

Let me be clear – there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes – the Secretary-General concluded.

