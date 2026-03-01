$43.210.00
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
February 28, 12:56 PM
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes
February 28, 08:36 AM
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
Publications
Exclusives
Guterres at emergency UN Security Council meeting calls for immediate ceasefire in Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East. He expressed concern over the military confrontation between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Guterres at emergency UN Security Council meeting calls for immediate ceasefire in Middle East

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, during an emergency meeting of the Security Council, expressed deep concern over the direct military confrontation between the US, Israel, and Iran. The UN chief called on the parties to immediately cease fire, emphasizing that further use of force would only lead to uncontrolled consequences for the entire world. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The UN Secretary-General noted that Saturday's attacks occurred immediately after the completion of the third round of indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Oman.

I deeply regret that this diplomatic opportunity was missed

– Guterres stated.

IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risks28.02.26, 21:25 • 4520 views

He added that the region and the world urgently need a way out of the crisis. He insists on resuming dialogue, especially on the issue of Iran's nuclear program, as "there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes."

Let me be clear – there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes

– the Secretary-General concluded.

Ursula von der Leyen convenes special security meeting over Iran crisis28.02.26, 20:10 • 5638 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
United Nations Security Council
Israel
António Guterres
United Nations
Oman
United States
Iran