$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
11:49 AM • 2790 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 4662 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
09:22 AM • 13953 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 25028 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 25814 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 25673 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 27765 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33318 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 42469 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28573 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
Global oil prices stabilized after collapse amid US-India trade deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4038 views

Global oil prices stabilized after a fall caused by the US-India trade deal. India will stop buying Russian oil, increasing imports from the US and Venezuela.

Global oil prices stabilized after collapse amid US-India trade deal

As of February 3, global oil prices are showing signs of stabilization after a massive drop in the previous session, triggered by the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions and new trade agreements from Washington. Brent crude futures are holding at around $66 per barrel, while American WTI is trading above the $62 per barrel mark. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

A key factor putting pressure on the market was the statement by US President Donald Trump about the conclusion of a large-scale agreement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the agreements, India agreed to completely stop purchasing Russian oil in exchange for a reduction in American tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%.

US stock market recovers amid sharp drop in gold and silver prices03.02.26, 02:13 • 3892 views

In addition, Washington canceled the additional 25% "punitive" duty, which was previously introduced precisely because of Delhi's energy cooperation with Moscow. Instead, India pledged to increase imports of energy resources from the US and Venezuela by more than $500 billion.

De-escalation with Iran and sell-off of commodity assets

In parallel with the Indian case, oil prices were affected by news of the possible start of negotiations between the US and Iran on a new nuclear deal.

Trump said India would stop buying Russian oil and increase purchases from the US02.02.26, 19:43 • 3398 views

According to Trump, Tehran demonstrated its readiness for dialogue, which immediately removed the risk premium that had fueled the market throughout January. Oil became part of the general trend of selling off raw materials: the day before, gold fell in price by 10%, and copper by 5%, which indicates a massive exit of investors from protective assets amid optimistic geopolitical expectations.

Consequences for the Russian oil industry

India's refusal of Russian raw materials has already led to a drop in supplies from Russia to Indian ports to their lowest level in the last three years. Analysts note that this creates a significant surplus of unrealized sanctioned barrels in the world and significantly limits the Kremlin's oil and gas revenues. Donald Trump expressed confidence that such economic pressure on Moscow "will help end the war in Ukraine" by depriving Russia of resources for military operations.

EU considers replacing Russian oil price cap with full ban on maritime services - Bloomberg30.01.26, 19:39 • 4222 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Gold
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
United States
Ukraine
Iran