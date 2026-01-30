EU considers replacing Russian oil price cap with full ban on maritime services - Bloomberg

$42.850.08
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 844 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 5728 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 12211 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 15042 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 17593 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 19727 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 23871 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30, 08:27 AM • 31583 views
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Exclusive
January 30, 06:30 AM • 36036 views
Is NATO possible without the US, and what role will Ukraine play in such a scenario?
January 29, 11:28 PM • 42325 views
Trump declares national emergency in US over Cuban threat, introduces new tariff system
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Driving into oncoming lane and fatal accident: Voznesensk mayor detained after road accidentPhotoJanuary 30, 08:38 AM • 36643 views
Wave of "mineings" swept through Kyiv and regionsJanuary 30, 09:47 AM • 22570 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 17030 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 15208 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation12:58 PM • 14718 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhoto04:26 PM • 4192 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future01:45 PM • 11674 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation12:58 PM • 14718 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 76010 views
T-connectors, power banks, gas cylinders: SES warned about the most dangerous devices during blackoutsJanuary 29, 04:36 PM • 61001 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
Germany
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 204 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 3746 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideo01:24 PM • 8140 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 15208 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 17032 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

EU considers replacing Russian oil price cap with full ban on maritime services - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The European Union may replace the price cap on Russian oil with a ban on maritime services. This would strengthen sanctions against Moscow and simplify their application.

EU considers replacing Russian oil price cap with full ban on maritime services - Bloomberg

The European Union is considering a proposal to replace its price cap on Russian oil with a ban on maritime services as part of the latest package of sanctions targeting Moscow over its war against Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

If EU members support the decision, European companies could be prohibited from providing services such as insurance and transportation, which are necessary for the shipment of Russian oil, regardless of the commodity's price, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

As the publication notes, a full ban would significantly strengthen the restrictions imposed on Russian oil and simplify the enforcement of sanctions, according to sources who wished to remain anonymous due to the discussion of internal negotiations.

A spokesperson for the European Commission, which is responsible for EU sanction actions, declined to comment.

Under pressure

Russia's oil and gas revenues in 2025 fell to their lowest level in five years

The price cap on Russian oil is currently set at $44.10 per barrel as of February 1. The price-setting mechanism, which is reviewed every six months, is designed so that the price threshold is 15% below the average market price for Urals oil.

EU members have been informed about the potential content of the latest proposed sanctions package, which will be the twentieth since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The EU plans to approve the package by the end of next month.

EU prepares 20th package of sanctions against Russia for the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine - Media31.12.25, 13:37 • 3338 views

The bloc's sanctions require the support of all member states for adoption, and several capitals have already spoken out against replacing the price cap with a services ban, sources said.

Most of the EU's attention is focused on limiting Russia's oil revenues, which are considered critical for sustaining the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and stabilizing its economy. Russian oil flows have fallen to their lowest level since the invasion due to US and EU sanctions and low prices. In recent days, prices have risen due to threats by US President Donald Trump to launch military strikes on Iran if the country does not conclude a nuclear deal.

The EU is expected to propose additional restrictions on Russian banks and oil companies, as well as on cryptocurrency services and financial structures in third countries that help Moscow circumvent the bloc's sanctions, sources said. The sanctions will also include more "shadow fleet" vessels.

The bloc is also considering implementing an anti-circumvention tool for the first time, which would lead to a ban on the export of machine tools and certain radio equipment to Kyrgyzstan, according to sources.

The proposed package includes new trade restrictions for more companies, goods needed by Russia for weapons production, and restrictions on the import of several Russian metals, the sources noted.

The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil28.01.26, 13:48 • 27103 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Kyrgyzstan
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Iran