Trump said India would stop buying Russian oil and increase purchases from the US

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had agreed on a trade deal with India, and India had also agreed to stop buying Russian oil and buy more energy from the US, and possibly from Venezuela. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, at his request, immediately, we agreed on a trade deal between the US and India, under which the US will establish reduced reciprocal tariffs, lowering them from 25% to 18% - Trump wrote on social media after a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump also added that Modi also pledged to purchase more than $500 billion worth of US products in the energy, technology, agriculture, and other sectors.

US President Donald Trump stated that India will be able to import oil from Venezuela. This step is intended to replace part of Russian oil imports.