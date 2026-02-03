$42.810.04
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
US stock market recovers amid sharp drop in gold and silver prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

US stock indexes rose on February 2, breaking a losing streak, while gold and silver prices continued their steep decline after reaching record highs. Gold fell below $4,500 per ounce, and silver showed significant volatility.

US stock market recovers amid sharp drop in gold and silver prices

US stock indices closed trading on Monday, February 2, with confident growth, overcoming the negative dynamics of previous days. While Wall Street showed positive activity, precious metals markets experienced a real shock: gold and silver prices continued their sharp decline after last week's record highs. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index added 0.5%, breaking a three-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 515 points (1.1%), and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

Gold surpasses Bitcoin in volatility with sharpest price swings since 2008 crisis - Bloomberg02.02.26, 16:54 • 1914 views

The market was driven by computer storage and semiconductor manufacturers, particularly SanDisk and Western Digital, whose shares soared amid positive earnings reports and stable demand for artificial intelligence solutions. In addition, falling oil prices supported the quotes of airlines and cruise operators.

Precious Metals Market Collapse

The main event in the financial markets was the collapse in the value of precious metals, which occurred after an almost doubling of the price of gold over the past 12 months. During overnight trading, the price of gold briefly fell below $4,500 per ounce – $1,000 less than last week's peak. Although quotes subsequently partially recovered to $4,652.60, the decline relative to Friday was 1.9%.

Silver showed even greater volatility: during one session, the price fluctuated from a 9% drop to a moderate increase, eventually recording a 1.9% decrease. Analysts attribute this "metal collapse" to Kevin Warsh's nomination for Fed chairman, which strengthened expectations of tighter monetary policy and strengthened the US dollar.

Gold and silver continued to fall after the collapse02.02.26, 17:43 • 2860 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Gold
Nasdaq
Federal Reserve
United States