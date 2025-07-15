Germany will send its Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine and acquire new ones from the USA.

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
07:52 PM • 6076 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
06:23 PM • 15123 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 26035 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 33220 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 30900 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 29518 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 29176 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 46412 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 43679 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23637 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.2m/s
62%
748mm
Popular news
Kellogg heard reports from Budanov and Syrskyi in Kyiv: detailsJuly 14, 03:54 PM • 8374 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 30465 views
Fico responded to Fiala's letter on the 18th package of sanctions: "Respect the Slovak national-state interest"July 14, 04:35 PM • 7066 views
In Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of murdering and dismembering a peer.July 14, 04:53 PM • 8568 views
Putin issued a decree on the total Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation - foreign intelligence05:21 PM • 9806 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 30476 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 46412 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 43679 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 66826 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 285618 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 43727 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 48708 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 45310 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 130596 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 93535 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Germany will send its Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine and acquire new ones from the USA.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Germany will transfer Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine and purchase replacements from the USA. The delivery of weapons may take months, despite Zelenskyy's calls.

Germany will send its Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine and acquire new ones from the USA.

Germany will send its Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine and purchase replacements from the United States of America. But the supply of weapons may be delayed. This is reported by The Washington Post (WP) citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has long been calling on allies to provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems to strengthen air defense. The Biden administration has transferred several such installations, but later suspended further supplies, as the Pentagon expressed concern about the potential impact on the combat readiness of the American armed forces.

Germany will send Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine, purchasing replacements from the US, a senior White House official said after a meeting on condition of anonymity

- states the WP post.

It is noted that to discuss the details of the agreement, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Washington on July 14.

According to Pistorius, a decision on two Patriot systems for Ukraine will be made within days or weeks, but the actual delivery of the first system "will take months."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that 17 Patriot systems are being prepared for shipment to Ukraine and will begin arriving soon. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that the head of the German Ministry of Defense will meet with the head of the US Ministry of Defense regarding Patriots for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country will play a key role in the process of purchasing Patriot air defense systems from the US for transfer to Ukraine.

Details of the conversation with Trump and additional Patriot systems: Zelenskyy spoke with the NATO Secretary General14.07.25, 22:10 • 1412 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
The Pentagon
The Washington Post
White House
NATO
Washington, D.C.
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9