Germany will send its Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine and acquire new ones from the USA.

Germany will send its Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine and purchase replacements from the United States of America. But the supply of weapons may be delayed. This is reported by The Washington Post (WP) citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has long been calling on allies to provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems to strengthen air defense. The Biden administration has transferred several such installations, but later suspended further supplies, as the Pentagon expressed concern about the potential impact on the combat readiness of the American armed forces.

Germany will send Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine, purchasing replacements from the US, a senior White House official said after a meeting on condition of anonymity - states the WP post.

It is noted that to discuss the details of the agreement, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Washington on July 14.

According to Pistorius, a decision on two Patriot systems for Ukraine will be made within days or weeks, but the actual delivery of the first system "will take months."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that 17 Patriot systems are being prepared for shipment to Ukraine and will begin arriving soon. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that the head of the German Ministry of Defense will meet with the head of the US Ministry of Defense regarding Patriots for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country will play a key role in the process of purchasing Patriot air defense systems from the US for transfer to Ukraine.

Details of the conversation with Trump and additional Patriot systems: Zelenskyy spoke with the NATO Secretary General