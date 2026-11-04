German military personnel in Lithuania have stepped up surveillance of Belarus and Russia due to the threat of provocations

The German brigade stationed in Lithuania has begun additional monitoring of threats from Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad Region following reports from Poland about a possible border provocation. The military is deploying electronic intelligence equipment and drone-detection systems. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that during the night, border guards spotted suspicious individuals moving in the darkness with flashlights. Security forces responded promptly; however, it is currently impossible to confirm that these people were indeed preparing a provocation.

According to Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, Lithuanian and Polish intelligence services have already exchanged information about possible threats. Border security along the Kaliningrad Region was strengthened several weeks ago.

German military deploys early-warning systems

Servicemen from the Bundeswehr’s 45th Armored Brigade are setting up positions for electronic warfare and intelligence equipment. They are analyzing and classifying signals originating from the territory of Belarus and the Kaliningrad Region.

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The collected information will be used to detect new air defense radars, support Eurofighter fighter jets, and provide Lithuanian troops with intelligence data.

For the brigades, this is early warning. For Lithuania, it is added value. All the information we collect will go into electronic warfare databases – explained Vice Admiral of the German Armed Forces Thomas Daumas.

The German military is also testing equipment for detecting drones and disrupting communications. The 45th Brigade is planned to be fully deployed in Lithuania in 2027.

At the same time, Lithuanian authorities say that no additional strengthening of border security is currently necessary. The military mission will continue at least until the end of November.

Tusk reported an attempted provocation on Poland’s border with the Russian Federation