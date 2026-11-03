Tusk reported an attempted provocation on Poland’s border with the Russian Federation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that an attempted provocation took place on the night of November 3 on the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region. This is reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details

During a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Poland, Tusk said that "people with flashlights" had appeared on the Polish-Russian border.

We very quickly mobilized the appropriate forces and resources there and managed to prevent the provocation - the head of government said.

He added that Poland’s special services, as well as those of its allied states, had warned of possible acts of sabotage or serious provocations on the Russian border in the first days of November. NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich also spoke about this, in particular.

Having received more precise information that events could take place in the first half of November, including the entry of armed people into Poland, we decided to send substantial police forces and counterterrorism units to strengthen border protection at the border - Tusk said.

Context

On Friday, October 30, Polish President Karol Nawrocki cut short his visit to Senegal and returned to Warsaw after the head of Poland’s Constitutional Court was suspended from office and protests began in the country.

At the same time, police clashed with protesters near the building of Poland’s Constitutional Court after its chief judge was suspended from office, as The Guardian notes, amid the latest escalation of a decade-long dispute over the court’s legal status.

The clashes took place after a controversial decision by a group of government-appointed judges to suspend the court’s disputed head, Bogdan Święczkowski, and his deputy, Bartłomiej Sochański, against the backdrop of disagreements over the legitimacy of this panel.

To remind you

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that pro-Russian forces had intervened in the conflict surrounding the country’s Constitutional Tribunal.