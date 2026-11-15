Astrological forecast for November 16–22, 2026: Ukraine on the threshold of momentous events

Ukraine is once again at the center of global politics. According to astrological indicators, this week may become an important stage when issues concerning the country’s future, international security, and strategic agreements come to the fore. Professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko spoke exclusively to UNN about the symbolic trends for Ukraine and the forecast for all zodiac signs.

Details

What are the main astrological trends this week:

Ukraine at a historic crossroads. A new twelve-year Jupiter cycle began in the country’s horoscope last week. Its influence is now continuing against the backdrop of a tense planetary alignment. This may symbolize the beginning of prolonged processes that will affect the country’s future;

November 17–19 — the peak of tension. The karmic T-square highlights the struggle for power, clashes of interests, the return of old problems, and the need for responsible decisions;

Mercury and Venus have ended their retrograde motion. Life is gradually accelerating, while postponed matters have a chance to move forward;

On November 22, the Sun enters Sagittarius. At the end of the week, the astrological atmosphere changes, opening a period of new aspirations and opportunities.

Ukraine at a crossroads: the beginning of events that could change the future

According to the astrologer, a new twelve-year Jupiter cycle began in Ukraine’s horoscope last week.

Even then, we saw how important international negotiations, political statements, and discussions about Ukraine’s future were becoming. This week, the process that began continues, accompanied by a particularly tense astrological configuration that amplifies the significance of military and political issues, international relations, and strategic decisions. In astrological terms, this may be the beginning of an exceptionally important period for the state. Issues concerning Ukraine’s future, its security, international guarantees, alliances, and possible agreements will come to the fore. And most importantly — this is only the beginning - the expert noted.

In Kseniia Bazylenko’s view, the events unfolding now may initiate much longer-lasting processes.

Even if no final decisions are made in the coming days, negotiations, statements, new proposals, and the positions of the parties may determine how the situation develops. Ukraine seems to be at a historic crossroads, where every choice carries particular weight. That is why it is important now not only to achieve a certain result, but also to understand its possible consequences. There may still be many important events ahead. From the perspective of the astrological forecast, this week should be viewed not as the conclusion of a difficult process, but as the beginning of a new stage - the expert added.

Karmic T-square: a clash of ambitions and the return of the past

From November 16 to 19, according to the expert, the influence of a tense astrological configuration — a karmic T-square involving the Sun, Mars, Jupiter, and the lunar nodes — will intensify. November 17 may be particularly important, when the Moon additionally activates this configuration. Tension will persist in the following days.

In global politics, such a configuration symbolizes a struggle for influence, heightened contradictions, clashes between the ambitions of political leaders, and a return to issues that have remained unresolved for a long time. Tough negotiations, unexpected political statements, new initiatives, and attempts to change previous agreements are possible. Issues of international security, military conflicts, and the redistribution of influence acquire particular importance. At the same time, this period may symbolize not only confrontation, but also the search for new ways out of difficult situations - Kseniia Bazylenko noted.

The astrologer also explained how this could affect personal life. According to her, tense astrological indicators may intensify ambitions, vanity, and the desire to prove oneself right at any cost.

Old grievances, missed opportunities, unresolved conflicts, and disappointments from the past may resurface. Arguments and jealousy are possible in relationships, while professional life may bring competition and struggles for authority, positions, and influence. People who hold power or bear responsibility for others should be especially cautious. The main advice is not to let ambitions and old grievances guide your decisions. Do not act under the influence of anger or a desire for revenge. Right now, it is important not to repeat the mistakes of the past - the expert added.

Mercury and Venus have ended their retrograde periods: life is speeding up

At the same time, the expert notes that on November 13, Mercury ended its retrograde motion in Scorpio, while on November 14, Venus did so in Libra. In astrological terms, this symbolizes the gradual revival of business activity, negotiations, financial processes, and personal relationships.

Matters that were delayed or required reconsideration in recent weeks may finally start moving forward. There will be more clarity, opportunities, and a desire to implement postponed plans. However, at the beginning of the week, both planets will still be moving slowly, so it is better not to rush into major purchases, financial decisions, or important agreements. Life is gradually picking up speed - explained Ksenia Bazylenko.

The week's conclusions

November 16–22 may become a period of important decisions, a return to unresolved issues, and the beginning of new processes. For Ukraine, the astrological symbolism of this period is particularly pronounced: last week, a new Jupiter cycle began, which may mark the start of a prolonged stage of rethinking the country's future. This week, processes that have already gained momentum may receive further development. For each of us, this is a reminder of the need to act responsibly, avoid excessive ambition, and consider the consequences of our choices. On Sunday, November 22, the Sun will enter Sagittarius. For representatives of this sign, birthday season will begin, while the general astrological atmosphere will gradually acquire more fiery energy. Sagittarius symbolizes optimism, freedom, the pursuit of new knowledge, and the expansion of horizons. After a tense period, there is a growing desire to look ahead, make plans, and discover new opportunities - Ksenia Bazylenko summarized.

Horoscope for November 16–22 for all zodiac signs

Aries

This week, financial obligations, shared funds, and matters of trust will require special attention. Old agreements or situations you considered finally resolved may resurface. Do not rush to risk money or take on new obligations. In personal relationships, it is important to avoid jealousy and the desire to control everything. Sometimes an open conversation helps more than insistently defending your own position.

Taurus

Partnerships—both personal and business—will be in the spotlight. You may have to return to old disputes or reconsider the terms of cooperation. Do not perceive every remark as a personal insult. Try to hear the other side, even if you do not like its position. This week may help you understand which relationships require change and which deserve special care.

Gemini

Work matters, everyday responsibilities, and health issues will require more attention. You may have to correct old mistakes, return to unfinished tasks, or change your usual schedule. Do not try to do everything at once. Excessive strain may lead to fatigue and irritation. Bring order to your affairs, make sure you get enough rest, and do not forget about your own needs.

Cancer

The week may bring vivid emotions, romantic experiences, and a desire to devote more attention to yourself. At the same time, old grievances or unjustified expectations may prevent you from enjoying pleasant moments. Relationships with loved ones and children will require particular delicacy. Do not demand constant confirmation of their feelings from those close to you. Find time for creativity, favorite activities, and everything that brings you joy.

Leo

You are going through a particularly important period that may have long-term consequences. This week, events will once again require responsible decisions, and some situations may astonishingly resemble what you have already experienced before. Be attentive to the repetition of old mistakes. Excessive ambition, vanity, and the desire to prove that you are right at any cost may complicate the situation. This is especially true of family matters, relationships with loved ones, and important life decisions. Right now, it is important not simply to win an argument, but to understand what you truly want. Do not let pride govern your future.

Virgo

This week, conversations, documents, trips, and communication with those closest to you will take on particular importance. Issues that previously remained unresolved may resurface. Pay close attention to the information you receive and do not rush to conclusions. It is especially important to avoid harsh statements: a careless word may cause a prolonged misunderstanding. This is a good time to put your documents in order and finish postponed tasks.

Libra

Financial matters will once again require your attention. There may be some confusion regarding expenses, payments, or agreements. Do not rush to make important decisions, especially if you are driven by a desire to prove something to yourself or others. It would be better to calmly review your budget, sort out current affairs, and put your everyday life in order. Do not try to compensate for emotional tension with expensive purchases. Practicality and moderation will bring far more benefit now than impulsive actions.

Scorpio

This week may become a genuine test of your inner maturity. You may perceive yourself particularly acutely as an individual, reflecting on your achievements, mistakes, and life decisions. Inner contradictions, dissatisfaction with yourself, or a desire to change something immediately may intensify. But right now, it is very important not to make excessive demands of yourself. Do not compare yourself with others or devalue the path you have traveled. You have the right to make mistakes, change your mind, and start over. Love yourself more, trust in your own abilities, and remember your worth.

Sagittarius

The week may prove emotionally challenging. You may feel inner contradictions, hidden desires, long-standing concerns, or dissatisfaction with certain circumstances in your life more acutely. Severe fatigue, a desire to withdraw, and to temporarily distance yourself from other people's problems are possible. And that is perfectly natural. Do not force yourself to be active if you feel the need to rest. For now, the best course is to reduce your workload, spend some time alone with yourself, restore your strength, and calmly sort out your feelings. Toward the end of the week, when the Sun enters your sign, new energy and a desire to move forward will gradually emerge.

Capricorn

Friends, groups, joint projects, and plans for the future will be at the center of attention. Disagreements may arise over the distribution of responsibilities, leadership, or differing views of a shared endeavor. It is not worth getting drawn into a struggle for authority. Perhaps the time has come to review certain agreements and determine who is truly on the same path as you. At the same time, the week may bring interesting ideas regarding future projects. Do not abandon them merely because of temporary difficulties.

Aquarius

You, too, are going through an exceptionally important period. This week, situations related to your professional future, personal ambitions, partnerships, and responsible decisions may arise. Pay particularly close attention to new proposals, negotiations, and opportunities opening up before you. Do not reject promising prospects merely because of fear of change or a lack of confidence in your own abilities. At the same time, do not allow other people's ambitions to govern your choice. It is important now to remain independent while also knowing how to negotiate. Do not be afraid to make important decisions. Some of them may determine the direction of your life for a long time. The main thing is to act consciously, rather than under pressure from circumstances.

Pisces

This week may make you look at your future in a new way. Matters concerning education, long-distance travel, international affairs, documents, and legal agreements will require particular attention. You may return to plans that previously had to be postponed. Do not rush to give up on your dreams, even if the path to them seems difficult right now. At the same time, verify information and do not rely solely on promises. New ideas regarding professional development may emerge toward the end of the week.

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