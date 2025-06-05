German Chancellor Merz to meet with Trump at the White House

Trade policy, the situation in the Middle East, and Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine will be discussed during the meeting. A meeting with Trump will be important but difficult for Merz, European media write, UNN reports.

The new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will hold his first personal talks with US President Donald Trump on Thursday at a high-stakes meeting in the Oval Office. The 69-year-old conservative, who took over Europe's largest economy last month, is scheduled to meet with Trump for a lunch and tete-a-tete talks that analysts say could set the tone for US-German relations for years to come, reuters writes.

Discussions are expected to cover, among other things, trade policy, the situation in the Middle East, and Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine.

Merz is also likely to try to ensure that the United States does not end its support for Ukraine.

Another topic is US customs tariffs

In a recent speech, Merz said that while the EU should not take ill-considered actions in response to US tariffs, the European Union could consider "imposing retaliatory tariffs against American technology companies."

The media publishes the opinions of political analysts regarding the possible results of the meeting between the leaders of Germany and the United States.

In particular, it is noted that relations between Friedrich Merz and Donald Trump seem to be gradually "warming up", some say, but admit that the American president was previously "known for his dislike of Germany".

When German Chancellor Friedrich Merz enters the Oval Office, he must be prepared for an ambush similar to the one that ambushed the leaders of Ukraine and South Africa, others believe.

The meeting in the Oval Office may be stormy, but the Chancellor has thoroughly prepared for it - he sought advice from, among others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. - writes denikn.cz.

UNN reported: Donald Trump is open to negotiations with Putin and Zelensky on the condition of their joint participation. Turkey is initiating a summit with the participation of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the possibility of supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Merz will meet with Trump at the White House on June 5