Merz will meet with Trump at the White House on June 5

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, June 5, UNN reports, citing Bild.

Next Wednesday, around 22:00, the Chancellor will fly to the USA for his first visit. On Thursday late in the morning, a meeting with Trump will take place at the White House, followed by lunch and a press conference.

During his stay, the German Chancellor will stay at the US President's guest house ("Blair House"), which is directly adjacent to the White House.

Bild learned that the meeting had been planned and prepared for some time. The goal was definitely to meet and discuss issues before the G7 summit in Canada (June 15-17) and the NATO summit (June 24-25 in The Hague).

Merz announced that the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be discussed again at the next G7 summit.