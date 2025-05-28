$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
12:43 PM • 10930 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24546 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30423 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

09:43 AM • 49240 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

May 28, 07:55 AM • 115265 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

May 28, 06:00 AM • 60058 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118073 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171343 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 113148 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 107945 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Merz announced that the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be discussed again at the next G7 summit.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Friedrich Merz stated that Germany and the G7 will use the interest from frozen Russian assets. They are already providing 50 billion euros to support Ukraine.

Merz announced that the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be discussed again at the next G7 summit.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany and the G7 countries are using interest from frozen Russian assets to finance aid to Ukraine, reports UNN.

Last year, during the G7 meeting on frozen assets... we will take interest from them, and they are already providing 50 billion euros, which will go to support Ukraine. We will discuss this topic again at the next G7 summit. I want to say that in 2025, we (Germany - ed.) will continue to financially support Ukraine. We expect that in our future budget for 2026, we will also allocate an amount to help Ukraine 

- Merz said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

He stressed that Germany is trying to purchase more weapons as efficiently as possible and will launch joint weapons production with Kyiv.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reported that Germany and Ukraine will hold intergovernmental consultations for the first time in many years. They are scheduled for the end of the year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

