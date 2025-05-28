Merz announced that the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be discussed again at the next G7 summit.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany and the G7 countries are using interest from frozen Russian assets to finance aid to Ukraine, reports UNN.

Last year, during the G7 meeting on frozen assets... we will take interest from them, and they are already providing 50 billion euros, which will go to support Ukraine. We will discuss this topic again at the next G7 summit. I want to say that in 2025, we (Germany - ed.) will continue to financially support Ukraine. We expect that in our future budget for 2026, we will also allocate an amount to help Ukraine - Merz said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

He stressed that Germany is trying to purchase more weapons as efficiently as possible and will launch joint weapons production with Kyiv.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reported that Germany and Ukraine will hold intergovernmental consultations for the first time in many years. They are scheduled for the end of the year.