07:21 PM • 2568 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
03:14 PM • 11542 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 20213 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 15849 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 28385 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 32572 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20048 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21352 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39042 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 58354 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
Publications
Exclusives
The New York Times

General Staff Report: 140 combat engagements occurred on the front, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

During January 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the advance of Russian troops, with 140 combat engagements recorded. The largest number of attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk (33) and Huliaipole (31) directions.

As of 10:00 PM on January 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops. During the day, 140 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched two missile and 49 air strikes, using 102 guided aerial bombs and over 4,400 kamikaze drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Pokrovsk direction: the largest number of attacks was recorded – 33 assault attempts in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and other settlements. Combat operations continue in four locations. Enemy losses here amounted to 79 personnel, an artillery system, and 58 UAVs were destroyed.

Huliaipole direction: the enemy carried out 31 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole and Solodke, two combat engagements are not yet completed.

Kostiantynivka direction: the invaders tried to advance 10 times towards Kostiantynivka and Ivanopillia.

Kupiansk and Lyman directions: eight and six attacks took place, respectively. The Defense Forces repelled assaults near Petropavlivka, Novomykhailivka, and Yampil.

Other areas: active battles continued in the South Slobozhansky (7 attacks), Oleksandrivsky (5 attacks), and Sloviansky directions. In the Prydniprovsky direction, two assault attempts ended unsuccessfully for the enemy.

Ukrainian military continues to inflict fire damage, destroying UAV control points, radar stations, and enemy personnel shelters. 

Stepan Haftko

