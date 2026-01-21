General Staff Report: 140 combat engagements occurred on the front, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

As of 10:00 PM on January 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops. During the day, 140 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched two missile and 49 air strikes, using 102 guided aerial bombs and over 4,400 kamikaze drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Pokrovsk direction: the largest number of attacks was recorded – 33 assault attempts in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and other settlements. Combat operations continue in four locations. Enemy losses here amounted to 79 personnel, an artillery system, and 58 UAVs were destroyed.

Huliaipole direction: the enemy carried out 31 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole and Solodke, two combat engagements are not yet completed.

Kostiantynivka direction: the invaders tried to advance 10 times towards Kostiantynivka and Ivanopillia.

Kupiansk and Lyman directions: eight and six attacks took place, respectively. The Defense Forces repelled assaults near Petropavlivka, Novomykhailivka, and Yampil.

Other areas: active battles continued in the South Slobozhansky (7 attacks), Oleksandrivsky (5 attacks), and Sloviansky directions. In the Prydniprovsky direction, two assault attempts ended unsuccessfully for the enemy.

Ukrainian military continues to inflict fire damage, destroying UAV control points, radar stations, and enemy personnel shelters.

The head of Russia's Krasnodar Krai reported a massive attack, casualties, and a fire.