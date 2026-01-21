The head of Russia's Krasnodar Krai reported a massive attack, casualties, and a fire.
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Krasnodar Krai reported a massive attack on port terminals in the village of Khvylia. Two workers were killed, several people were injured, and a fire broke out in four oil product tanks.
For the second day, Krasnodar Krai has been subjected to massive attacks on civilian targets and infrastructure. Port terminals in the village of Khvylia, Temryuk district, were hit: two workers died, several people were injured, and a fire broke out. This was reported by local governor Veniamin Kondratyev, writes UNN.
Details
According to him, for the second day, Krasnodar Krai has been subjected to a massive attack on civilian targets and infrastructure.
"Tonight, port terminals in the village of Khvylia, Temryuk district, were hit. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. According to preliminary information, two employees of the enterprise died, and several more were injured," the governor reported.
He noted that a fire broke out on the territory of the terminals, with four reservoirs containing oil products catching fire. According to Kondratyev, 97 people and 29 units of equipment, including employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, were involved in eliminating the consequences.
Ukrainian military hit a fuel and lubricants train in occupied Crimea and an enemy repair unit in Donetsk region08.01.26, 20:22 • 4816 views