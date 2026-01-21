$43.180.08
07:21 PM • 1318 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
03:14 PM • 10701 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 19083 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 15221 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 27517 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 32044 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 19884 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21273 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 38955 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 58261 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The New York Times

The head of Russia's Krasnodar Krai reported a massive attack, casualties, and a fire.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The head of Krasnodar Krai reported a massive attack on port terminals in the village of Khvylia. Two workers were killed, several people were injured, and a fire broke out in four oil product tanks.

The head of Russia's Krasnodar Krai reported a massive attack, casualties, and a fire.

For the second day, Krasnodar Krai has been subjected to massive attacks on civilian targets and infrastructure. Port terminals in the village of Khvylia, Temryuk district, were hit: two workers died, several people were injured, and a fire broke out. This was reported by local governor Veniamin Kondratyev, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, for the second day, Krasnodar Krai has been subjected to a massive attack on civilian targets and infrastructure.

"Tonight, port terminals in the village of Khvylia, Temryuk district, were hit. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. According to preliminary information, two employees of the enterprise died, and several more were injured," the governor reported.

He noted that a fire broke out on the territory of the terminals, with four reservoirs containing oil products catching fire. According to Kondratyev, 97 people and 29 units of equipment, including employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, were involved in eliminating the consequences.

Ukrainian military hit a fuel and lubricants train in occupied Crimea and an enemy repair unit in Donetsk region08.01.26, 20:22 • 4816 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine