Throughout the current day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued to deter the offensive plans of the Russian invaders and deplete their combat potential. The enemy showed the greatest activity in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, using a significant number of aircraft and kamikaze drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 67 air strikes using 184 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the occupiers used more than 5,200 kamikaze drones and carried out almost 3,000 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements.

The largest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to advance 27 times near Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Udachne, and other settlements. High intensity of fighting was also observed in the Huliaipole direction – 20 attacks were recorded in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and Dorozhnianka, with fighting still ongoing in some locations.

Enemy losses and successes of the Defense Forces

Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Southern Slobozhanskyi, Kupyansk, and Lyman directions. In particular, in the Kostiantynivka direction, nine assaults near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Sofiivka were stopped. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers' attempt to advance ended without success.

In the Pokrovsk direction alone, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 47 and wounded 38 occupiers. Among the enemy equipment destroyed were 38 drones, two vehicles, a quad bike, and a ground robotic complex. An artillery system and five shelters with enemy personnel were also hit.

