General Staff: more than a third of the fighting on the front is in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions

More than a third of the 88 battles today on the front occurred in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its report at 4:00 p.m. on June 9, UNN writes.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 88 combat clashes have already been recorded since the beginning of the day - reported in the General Staff.

Border settlements, in particular: Arkhipivka, Gremyach of Chernihiv region; Marchykhyna Buda, Bila Berezha, Ulanove, Velyka Pysarivka, Chuykivka, Pokrovka, Maryine, Prohody, Oleksandrivka, Turya, Malushyne, Bobylivka of Sumy region; the areas of the settlement of Gremyach of Chernihiv region were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attacks by the aggressor in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk direction, there have been four attacks by the occupiers since the beginning of the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kolisnykivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army attacked four times near Lypovo and in the direction of Olhivka. Currently, there are two ongoing battles.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka, and one more battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Diliivka, Yablunivka and Toretsk, and two battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malinivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Bogdanivka, Oleksiivka, Zeleny Kut, Andriivka and in the direction of Muravka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 19 attacks, and two battles are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Vesele, in the direction of Shevchenko and Zaporizhzhia. One battle continues to this time. The settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Novopil were hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Hulyaypole direction, one battle with the enemy near the settlement of Malinivka was repelled since the beginning of the day, and two more battles are still ongoing. The settlements of Hulyaypole and Olhivske were hit by air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Novandriivka, Stepove, Nesteryanka and towards Pavlivka. One battle continues to this time. The enemy launched air strikes on Novandriivka and Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to advance. The settlement of Lviv was hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks by the Russians, and four more battles are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched six air strikes, dropping a total of 10 guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 121 artillery shelling, including two from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In other directions of the front, the situation, as stated, has not undergone significant changes.

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34