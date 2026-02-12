General Staff confirms strike on Lukoil refinery 1750 km from Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Ukhta Oil Refinery, part of PJSC "Lukoil", in the Komi Republic of the Russian Federation, 1750 kilometers from Ukraine, UNN writes.

On February 12, as part of systemic measures to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces of our state struck the Ukhta Oil Refinery (Ukhta, Komi Republic, Russian Federation). The distance from the state border of Ukraine is 1750 kilometers. According to preliminary information, after the strike, a fire broke out in the technological section of the AVT and visbreaking unit. - reported the General Staff.

As noted, the main purpose of the visbreaking unit is to reduce the viscosity of raw materials to obtain commercial fuel oil and additional light fractions (gasoline, gas oil).

"The enterprise, which is part of PJSC "Lukoil", processes oil with an annual volume of about 4.2 million tons. The main products are automotive and straight-run gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil. The plant is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army," the report says.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise