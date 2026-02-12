$43.030.06
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 6088 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 11779 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 20811 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 66776 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 45333 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 56245 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 44454 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 34989 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 29810 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
General Staff confirms strike on Lukoil refinery 1750 km from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Ukhta oil refinery in the Komi Republic, located 1750 km from Ukraine. After the attack, a fire broke out in the technological section and the visbreaking unit.

General Staff confirms strike on Lukoil refinery 1750 km from Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Ukhta Oil Refinery, part of PJSC "Lukoil", in the Komi Republic of the Russian Federation, 1750 kilometers from Ukraine, UNN writes.

On February 12, as part of systemic measures to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces of our state struck the Ukhta Oil Refinery (Ukhta, Komi Republic, Russian Federation). The distance from the state border of Ukraine is 1750 kilometers. According to preliminary information, after the strike, a fire broke out in the technological section of the AVT and visbreaking unit.

- reported the General Staff.

As noted, the main purpose of the visbreaking unit is to reduce the viscosity of raw materials to obtain commercial fuel oil and additional light fractions (gasoline, gas oil).

"The enterprise, which is part of PJSC "Lukoil", processes oil with an annual volume of about 4.2 million tons. The main products are automotive and straight-run gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil. The plant is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army," the report says.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise12.02.26, 11:49 • 11772 views

Julia Shramko

