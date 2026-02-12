$43.030.06
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit on the GRAU arsenal in the Volgograd region, a defense enterprise in the Tambov region, and ammunition depots. The Volgograd oil refinery was also damaged after the attack on February 11.

General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the GRAU arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a defense enterprise in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, and the occupiers' ammunition depots, as well as damage resulting from the February 11 attack on the Volgograd oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

As part of systemic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, on the night of February 12, in the area of the settlement of Kotluban (Volgograd region, Russian Federation), struck an arsenal for integrated storage of missiles, ammunition, and explosives of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

- reported the General Staff.

This arsenal, as indicated, is one of the largest sites for storing ammunition of the Russian army.

The arsenal was struck by Ukrainian long-range weapons FP-5 "Flamingo". Powerful explosions were recorded on the object's territory, followed by secondary detonation.

- indicated the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, in the settlement of Michurinsk (Tambov region, Russian Federation), an enterprise for the production of high-tech equipment for aviation and missile systems - "Michurinsky Zavod Progress" - was hit. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out on the plant's territory. The results and scale of the damage are being clarified.

- noted the General Staff.

As indicated, the enterprise is involved in supplying the Russian army.

"Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, in the area of the settlements of Terpinnia and Rozivka, enemy ammunition depots were hit," the report states.

"In addition, it has been confirmed that as a result of the February 11 attack on the Volgograd oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, the main primary oil refining unit ELOU-AVT-1 was damaged, elements of AVT-3 and infrastructure facilities on the territory were damaged. At other facilities, including secondary processing, the load was reduced or stopped," the General Staff report states.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

