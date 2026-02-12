$43.090.06
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 12061 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 22135 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 17579 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 17715 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 18260 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 25987 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 18253 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21487 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 35598 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25146 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Military depot in Russia's Volgograd region hit in attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

On the night of February 12, the village of Kotluban in Russia's Volgograd region was attacked. A military depot was hit, and Russian authorities confirmed a "fire" and "threat of detonation."

Military depot in Russia's Volgograd region hit in attack

On the night of February 12, the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region, Russia, was attacked. This was reported by  UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is indicated that as a result of the attack, a military warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was hit.

Russian authorities confirmed a "fire" at the Ministry of Defense facility and a "threat of detonation."

Tonight, air defense units of the Russian Ministry of Defense are repelling a missile attack on the territory of the Volgograd region. As a result of falling debris on the territory of the Ministry of Defense facility near the village of Kotluban, a fire broke out. ... To ensure the safety of the civilian population from the threat of detonation during firefighting, an evacuation of the population of the nearby settlement of Kotluban has been announced and is underway. Buses have been prepared and dispatched for the evacuation

- wrote the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov.

Recall

On the night of February 12, the "Progress" plant in Michurinsk, Tambov region, Russia, was hit.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents