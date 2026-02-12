Military depot in Russia's Volgograd region hit in attack

On the night of February 12, the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region, Russia, was attacked. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

It is indicated that as a result of the attack, a military warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was hit.

Russian authorities confirmed a "fire" at the Ministry of Defense facility and a "threat of detonation."

Tonight, air defense units of the Russian Ministry of Defense are repelling a missile attack on the territory of the Volgograd region. As a result of falling debris on the territory of the Ministry of Defense facility near the village of Kotluban, a fire broke out. ... To ensure the safety of the civilian population from the threat of detonation during firefighting, an evacuation of the population of the nearby settlement of Kotluban has been announced and is underway. Buses have been prepared and dispatched for the evacuation - wrote the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov.

