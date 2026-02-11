AFU hit an oil refinery in Volgograd and warehouses in the occupied territories - General Staff

On the night of February 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Volgograd, and in the temporarily occupied territories, they hit fuel and lubricants depots, military-technical supply depots, air defense systems, and enemy concentration areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As part of systemic measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict fire damage on important enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation. - the report states.

Thus, on the night of February 11, 2026, the Volgogradskiy oil refinery in Volgograd, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army, was hit. A fire was recorded on the facility's territory. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In the occupied territory of Crimea, near the settlement of Lobanove, an enemy fuel and lubricants depot was hit.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, near the settlement of Balochky, an enemy material and technical supply depot was hit. Near the settlement of Lyubymivka, an area of concentration of invaders' military equipment came under attack. In addition, near the settlement of Huliaipole, our soldiers targeted a concentration of personnel from the "Rubikon" center unit.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, near the settlement of Tretyaky, an Osa anti-aircraft missile system was hit, and in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, near the settlement of Voskresenske, a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system was hit.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified. The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. - emphasized the General Staff.

Recall

Pilots of the Asgard battalion of the 412th Nemesis brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 air defense systems worth about $50 million. Since the beginning of the year, operators of the 412th brigade have destroyed 13 anti-aircraft missile systems.