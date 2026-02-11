AFU hit an oil refinery in Volgograd and warehouses in the occupied territories - General Staff

$43.090.06
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influence
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the military
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospital
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detained
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical Scandals
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
AFU hit an oil refinery in Volgograd and warehouses in the occupied territories - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

On the night of February 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Volgograd, as well as fuel and lubricants warehouses, MTZ, air defense systems, and enemy concentration areas in the temporarily occupied territories. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a fire at the refinery and is clarifying the extent of the damage.

AFU hit an oil refinery in Volgograd and warehouses in the occupied territories - General Staff

On the night of February 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Volgograd, and in the temporarily occupied territories, they hit fuel and lubricants depots, military-technical supply depots, air defense systems, and enemy concentration areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As part of systemic measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict fire damage on important enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation.

- the report states.

Thus, on the night of February 11, 2026, the Volgogradskiy oil refinery in Volgograd, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army, was hit. A fire was recorded on the facility's territory. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In the occupied territory of Crimea, near the settlement of Lobanove, an enemy fuel and lubricants depot was hit.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, near the settlement of Balochky, an enemy material and technical supply depot was hit. Near the settlement of Lyubymivka, an area of concentration of invaders' military equipment came under attack. In addition, near the settlement of Huliaipole, our soldiers targeted a concentration of personnel from the "Rubikon" center unit.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, near the settlement of Tretyaky, an Osa anti-aircraft missile system was hit, and in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, near the settlement of Voskresenske, a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system was hit.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified. The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.

- emphasized the General Staff.

Recall

Pilots of the Asgard battalion of the 412th Nemesis brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 air defense systems worth about $50 million. Since the beginning of the year, operators of the 412th brigade have destroyed 13 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

