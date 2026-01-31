General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Tor-M1 air defense system and enemy drone control points

$42.850.00
January 30, 06:51 PM • 18559 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 34732 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 35439 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 24562 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 23434 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 21048 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 21652 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 21578 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 22552 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 26574 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Popular news
CNS: Russia wrote off billions for the ruins of MariupolJanuary 30, 11:30 PM • 14264 views
Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the leaders of the USA, China, and Russia: sociologists named the "leader"January 31, 12:37 AM • 14743 views
UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - BloombergJanuary 31, 02:32 AM • 7208 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideo05:18 AM • 6462 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'06:30 AM • 11771 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 35417 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 23526 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 28583 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 32049 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 89012 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Tor-M1 air defense system and enemy drone control points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian Tor-M1 air defense system in Luhansk region and UAV control points in Zaporizhzhia and Bryansk regions. Enemy warehouses and concentrations of personnel were also hit.

General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Tor-M1 air defense system and enemy drone control points

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, UAV control points, and other military facilities of the occupiers, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor yesterday and on the night of January 31, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the aggressor state," the report says.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, in the area of Kamianka settlement, the destruction of the enemy's Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded

- reported the General Staff.

The results are being clarified.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy's UAV control point (Rivne settlement) was hit; a warehouse of material and technical means of a separate motorized rifle brigade unit (Voskresenka settlement); as well as a concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Rivne, Pryvillia and Uspenivka," the General Staff noted.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, as indicated, "in the area of Poltavka settlement, the destruction of a control point from the enemy's motorized rifle regiment was recorded."

"In addition, yesterday, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck an enemy UAV control point in the area of Sluchevsk settlement, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff reported.

It is also noted that "a strike was launched on the concentration of enemy manpower in the area of Chasiv Yar city in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region."

Enemy losses and strike results are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Osa air defense system and occupiers' logistics facilities30.01.26, 11:34 • 2908 views

Julia Shramko

