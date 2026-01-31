General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Tor-M1 air defense system and enemy drone control points

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, UAV control points, and other military facilities of the occupiers, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor yesterday and on the night of January 31, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the aggressor state," the report says.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, in the area of Kamianka settlement, the destruction of the enemy's Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded - reported the General Staff.

The results are being clarified.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy's UAV control point (Rivne settlement) was hit; a warehouse of material and technical means of a separate motorized rifle brigade unit (Voskresenka settlement); as well as a concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Rivne, Pryvillia and Uspenivka," the General Staff noted.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, as indicated, "in the area of Poltavka settlement, the destruction of a control point from the enemy's motorized rifle regiment was recorded."

"In addition, yesterday, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck an enemy UAV control point in the area of Sluchevsk settlement, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff reported.

It is also noted that "a strike was launched on the concentration of enemy manpower in the area of Chasiv Yar city in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region."

Enemy losses and strike results are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Osa air defense system and occupiers' logistics facilities