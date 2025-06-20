General Staff: almost a third of today's battles - in the Pokrovsk direction

Almost two-thirds of the 91 battles since the beginning of the current day occurred in the Pokrovsk, Northern Slobozhansk and Kursk, Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4:00 PM on June 20, writes UNN.

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. At this time, the total number of combat engagements is 91 - reported the General Staff.

Today, communities in the settlements of Yeline, Chernihiv Oblast; Prohres, Velyka Pysarivka, Maryine, Pokrivka, Maiske, Sumy Oblast; Lemyishchyne, Kharkiv Oblast suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 enemy attacks today, and six more combat engagements are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 6 strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy conducted 116 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one with multiple rocket launch systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Zelene and Vovchansk, three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers launched one attack in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka; the combat engagement has concluded.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novy Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Karpivka and Hlushchenkove. Currently, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, near Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked our troops' positions once; the combat engagement has concluded.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Stupochky. Units of the Defense Forces repelled all four attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense five times in the areas of Toretsk and Yablunivka. Our defenders have already repelled four assault actions by the invaders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Myrnye, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiyivka, Sribne, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhorne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six assault actions by enemy troops, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Odradne, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft launched unguided aerial missiles at Huliaipole; the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

For the day, Russians lost over a thousand soldiers and 46 artillery systems at the front - General Staff