For the day of June 19, Russian troops lost 1090 soldiers and 46 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - 1,009,330 (+1090) eliminated

tanks - 10,954 (+3)

armored combat vehicles - 22,860 (+7)

artillery systems - 29,374 (+46)

MLRS - 1,421 (+1)

air defense systems - 1,188 (+1)

aircraft - 416 (0)

helicopters - 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 41,299 (+70)

cruise missiles - 3,369 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks - 52,501 (+81)

special equipment - 3,920 (+2)

Data is being verified.

Recall

According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin will be ready for "creeping" advancement in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, regardless of any sanctions".

