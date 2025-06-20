For the day, Russians lost over a thousand soldiers and 46 artillery systems at the front - General Staff

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 1702 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 27672 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 85264 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 88599 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 87739 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 92112 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 163372 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 71676 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 147416 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 231444 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
8.2m/s
59%
747mm
Popular news
Israel struck an underground bunker where Iran's supreme leader Khamenei might be hiding - Clash ReportJune 19, 09:34 PM • 19369 views
Russia attacked Odesa and Sumy with attack drones: fires broke out in the citiesJune 19, 10:39 PM • 10748 views
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 32979 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be great01:59 AM • 14095 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case02:48 AM • 9238 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 119282 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 132286 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 163372 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 191858 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 198332 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 45213 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 68115 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 189872 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 236372 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 224880 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

For the day, Russians lost over a thousand soldiers and 46 artillery systems at the front - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1428 views

Over the past day, Russian troops lost 1090 soldiers, 7 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, and 70 UAVs. Total enemy losses amount to over a million personnel.

For the day, Russians lost over a thousand soldiers and 46 artillery systems at the front - General Staff

For the day of June 19, Russian troops lost 1090 soldiers and 46 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - 1,009,330 (+1090) eliminated
    • tanks - 10,954 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles - 22,860 (+7)
        • artillery systems - 29,374 (+46)
          • MLRS - 1,421 (+1)
            • air defense systems - 1,188 (+1)
              • aircraft - 416 (0)
                • helicopters - 337 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 41,299 (+70)
                    • cruise missiles - 3,369 (0)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (0)
                        • submarines - 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks - 52,501 (+81)
                            • special equipment - 3,920 (+2)

                              Data is being verified.

                              Recall

                              According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin will be ready for "creeping" advancement in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, regardless of any sanctions".

                              133 combat engagements per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details of the enemy's attacks20.06.25, 00:00 • 2456 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Tesla
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              S&P 500
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Brent Oil
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gold
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gas TTF
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9