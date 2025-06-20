133 combat engagements per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details of the enemy's attacks

Since the beginning of the day on June 19, 133 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy carried out one missile and 33 air strikes, using five missiles and 32 guided aerial bombs.

The occupiers also used 899 kamikaze drones and carried out 3504 shelling attacks on our troops' positions and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

On the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. Additionally, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping nine guided aerial bombs, and also conducted 191 shelling attacks on our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple rocket launchers.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna direction, enemy units carried out nine attacks on our troops' positions in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Stroivka.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions near Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman direction, there were 29 enemy attacks near the settlements of Novyy Myr, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and Hryhorivka. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

On the Siversk direction, the occupiers assaulted our troops' positions four times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk direction, there were 19 combat engagements in the areas of Petrivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Diliivka.

On the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out 37 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrне, Myrolyubivka, Koptеve, Promin', Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Horіkhove, Oleksiivka, and Novoukraїnka.

According to preliminary data, 269 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 171 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian troops also destroyed one satellite communication terminal, eight vehicles, a buggy, a quad bike, three motorcycles, seven unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, and one radio-electronic warfare station. Two quad bikes, a motorcycle, and an enemy cannon were significantly damaged. - the summary states.

On the Vuhledar direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Bahatyr, Novoselivka, and Shevchenko. Another two combat engagements are still ongoing.

On the Hulyaipole direction, the enemy carried out an air strike on Zaliznychne.

On the Dnipro direction, enemy units attempted to advance forward once – they were unsuccessful.

"There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions," added the General Staff.

