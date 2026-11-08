General Staff: 187 combat engagements took place at the front over the past day

Over the course of November 7, 187 combat engagements took place at the front. This is reported by UNN, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's update.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched a missile strike and 47 airstrikes, dropping 152 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 5,405 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,897 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops - the update says.

Situation by direction

On the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled four enemy attacks. The occupiers carried out four airstrikes, used 12 guided aerial bombs, and shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas 110 times, including three attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units eight times toward the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Radkivka, and Okhrimivka, and in the areas of Vovchansk, Tsehelnе, and Vovchanski Khutory.

On the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers conducted no assault operations.

Five attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman direction toward Lyman and in the area of the settlement of Kolodiazi.

Five months without losing positions and 1,700 targets hit: the week's results at the front

On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four attempts by the invaders to advance toward Pyskunivka and Mykolaivka and in the area of the settlement of Ozerne.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted one assault operation, attacking toward Mykolaivka.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assaults: in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vilne, and toward Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

The enemy launched eight attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Novohryshyne, and Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Serhiivka, and Novopidhorodne.

According to preliminary estimates, 31 occupiers were eliminated here today and 21 wounded; 11 vehicles, one special-purpose vehicle, three UAV control posts, and 22 shelters were destroyed. Ten vehicles, three special-purpose vehicles, eight UAV control posts, a fuel and lubricants depot, and 147 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 283 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the military reported.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks toward the settlements of Kosivtseve and near Dobropillia and Mala Tokmachka.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers conducted two assault operations, attacking toward the settlements of Novopavlivka and Lukianivske.

On the Dnieper direction, the occupiers conducted no assault operations.

There have been no significant changes in the situation on the other directions.

Recall

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded.

Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense