Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Brave1 defense innovation cluster are working to scale up group control technology for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This technology — multi-drone control — is already helping to deliver cargo to the front more efficiently. The Ministry of Defense reports this, UNN writes.

The essence of group control technology for unmanned aerial vehicles

Group control of drones means that the aircraft take off one after another and head to a designated point without GPS. This allows them to remain invulnerable to enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems.

How it works technically:

• the operator indicates an area on the map, and the system automatically calculates routes for the entire group, preventing collisions;

• the drones fly autonomously without GPS and maintain their orientation in conditions of electronic warfare thanks to secure communications.

All aircraft are displayed in a single control interface. The operator switches between them with one click and takes over manual control only during the final minutes of the mission.

The impact of group control of unmanned aerial vehicles on the delivery of cargo to the front line

Among the first to systematically switch the performance of logistics missions to group control were service members of the 108th Separate Assault Battalion "Da Vinci's Wolves" of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems named after Yakiv Handziuk - the statement says.

It is noted that the use of this technology is already producing results for the unit. Over the course of a month, the number of delivered cargo loads doubled thanks to its use.

The Ministry of Defense and Brave1 continue to develop solutions that help defenders increase their capabilities and perform vital missions more effectively.

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