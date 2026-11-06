Russia attacked Ukraine with 227 drones — how many did air defense destroy

Russia attacked Ukraine with 227 drones during the night of November 6. A total of 196 of them were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Air Force.

What the enemy launched and from where

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of November 6 (starting at 18:00 on November 5), the enemy attacked with 227 Shahed-type attack UAVs (86 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones launched from the following areas: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; Hvardiiske and Chauda — the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 196 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (70 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; approximately 15 attack UAVs were still in the air, and combat operations were ongoing.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed drones (debris) at 8 locations.

Russia’s losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 1.6 million people