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Five months without losing positions and 1,700 targets hit: the week's results at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Ukrainian units are holding back Russian forces in several directions. The "Rarog" Brigade hit 1,700 targets, while the 32nd Brigade has held its positions for five months.

Five months without losing positions and 1,700 targets hit: the week's results at the front

Throughout the week, Ukrainian units continued to hold back Russian forces in several sectors of the front, maintain defensive positions, and inflict losses on the enemy. The results included 1,700 targets hit by operators of the "Rarog" Brigade over seven days and five months of holding positions by the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade without enemy advances. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

In the Pokrovsk sector, the 32nd Separate Mechanized Steel Brigade destroys an average of about 110 Russian servicemen every week. To ensure logistics on the front line, soldiers are increasingly using unmanned ground vehicles. The brigade was also among the first in this sector to begin using strike ground robots.

In the Oleksandrivskyi sector, paratroopers of the 79th Separate Tavria Air Assault Brigade are conducting offensive operations and destroying the enemy.

In the Prydniprovske sector, marines of the 34th Separate "Borysfen" Brigade are taking part in demining Kherson and the surrounding areas, as well as escorting civilians into dangerous areas so that they can collect belongings from their homes. During the ceasefire related to the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, the military helped journalists from various countries cover the situation. In addition, the brigade controls the coastal and island zones.

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In Kharkiv region, the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade and the 11th Border Guard Detachment are holding their positions and thwarting attempts by Russian forces to infiltrate Ukrainian defensive lines.

The General Staff separately highlighted the work of air defense units. Servicemembers of the 1020th and 1021st Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Brigades of the Air Force are protecting designated facilities, while personnel of the 302nd Anti-Aircraft Missile Kharkiv Brigade are shooting down Russian drones in the northern sector.

Each of these results means cities saved, positions held, and the lives of comrades-in-arms preserved

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

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Olga Rozgon

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