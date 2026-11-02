"Give us Patriot for one month": Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of not striking Russian oil refineries after Trump's warnings

Ukraine cannot fail to respond after Russia's strikes on the energy sector and Russia's killing of Ukrainians. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News, calling for "Patriot for one month," UNN reports.

We had different conversation, different and several with president trump about attacks on refineries. And we asked that we can't not respond after Russia's attack on our energy, after Russia is killing our people. If attacks on our electricity, gas refiners and everything. We said if you want us not to attack Russia's refineries, they have not the attack our energy system. And give us patriot missiles, we will find money, not just aid. Yes, delivers and we will pay. Give us this package, we need the package. And you can give us one month not for three months, for one month. If you need us not to attack for refiners one month, give me patriots for one month - Zelenskyy said, commenting on the strikes against Russian oil refineries and U.S. President Donald Trump's warning.

When the interviewer asked Zelenskyy whether he had any concerns about how President Trump might perceive this.

"I don't have any concerns when i, when i share the truth between partners. And our countries are huge partners. American society, huge supporter. And that's why i have to share with president the truth, the real situation that america can't help Russia. President can't help Putin," Zelenskyy said.

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