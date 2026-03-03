Fuel prices in Ukraine rose by 5%, further increase unlikely - analyst

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 1196 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 2758 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 11942 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 24926 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 87841 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 79579 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 57144 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 49812 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 41934 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 22321 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
4.3m/s
71%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US State Department urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediatelyPhotoMarch 3, 03:07 AM • 20062 views
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut06:54 AM • 23588 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ07:59 AM • 24556 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 23580 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 10552 views
Publications
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 24286 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 41125 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 87836 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 57833 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 64737 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 690 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 23913 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 31077 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 34812 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 34252 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Instagram
Facebook

Fuel prices in Ukraine rose by 5%, further increase unlikely - analyst

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

In Ukraine, fuel prices rose by 5% due to news of oil supply problems from the Persian Gulf. However, according to an analyst, the price increase is unlikely to continue.

Fuel prices in Ukraine rose by 5%, further increase unlikely - analyst

Fuel prices in Ukraine, which depends on imports, have risen by about 5% in the last two days amid news of problems with oil supplies from the Persian Gulf, but are unlikely to continue to rise, Serhiy Kuyun, a leading analyst at the A-95 consulting company, told Reuters on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

The strait is the world's most important oil export route, connecting the largest Persian Gulf oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

"Traders were not prepared, and the price increase is their attempt to prevent a possible fuel frenzy," Serhiy Kuyun said.

According to him, if demand remains limited, retail prices will soon return to pre-crisis levels.

A-95 reported last month that Ukraine increased gasoline imports by 70% in January compared to January 2025 due to a shortage of domestic production and growing demand from businesses and the public forced to use generators amid massive power outages after Russian attacks on power plants.

Oil prices continue to rise - Brent exceeds $80 per barrel03.03.26, 10:32 • 3176 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Arabian Sea
Reuters
Iraq
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
Iran