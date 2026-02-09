FSB agent banker leaked data of Defense Forces soldiers to the enemy: he faces life imprisonment

Law enforcement officers detained a banker-FSB agent who "leaked" personal data of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to the Russians, an employee of the bank who directed shelling at Kyiv facilities and transferred banking secrets to the Russian Federation, will be tried for treason, the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the SBU, another Russian agent turned out to be a 40-year-old employee of the information security department of one of the capital's commercial banks, recruited by the FSB.

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation established that the suspect "transmitted intelligence data about military facilities in the capital to the Russian special services and secretly filmed them while moving around the city." The man, as indicated, "sent photos, videos, and precise coordinates to the curator via messenger for money, and the enemy used the obtained data to prepare and adjust shelling."

"In addition, using his official position, he transferred information constituting banking, commercial, and official secrets to representatives of the aggressor state," the prosecutor's office noted.

"According to SBU cyber specialists, the suspect collected personal data of financial institution clients among soldiers of the Defense Forces and military volunteers for the enemy. The occupiers could use this data to prepare terrorist attacks, information sabotage, and recruitment operations against Ukrainian defenders," the SBU said.

Law enforcement officers, as reported, detained him in Kyiv.

"During the search, four smartphones, interchangeable SIM cards for conspiracy, and three laptops were seized from him, on which he accumulated personal data of potential 'targets.' His contacts with the FSB were also found on the detainee's gadgets," the SBU indicated.

Also, according to the SBU, he was supposed to transfer to the occupiers the coordinates of a backup data center where the bank's database and its users are stored.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court took him into custody without the right to bail.

The investigation has been completed. Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court for consideration on the merits (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.