FSB agent banker leaked data of Defense Forces soldiers to the enemy: he faces life imprisonment

08:22 AM • 6570 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 12361 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 19172 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 36361 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 38425 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 35652 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 35063 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25951 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17630 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13205 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Publications
Exclusives
Saab's Ambitious Plans: Sweden Prepares a Portfolio of 300 Gripen Fighters for Ukraine and the WorldPhotoFebruary 9, 01:38 AM • 8600 views
Socialists' defeat in Spanish Aragon: Sanchez government loses regional supportFebruary 9, 02:28 AM • 5266 views
Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika SrpskaFebruary 9, 03:25 AM • 4410 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 13762 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 11563 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 43430 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 65023 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 82444 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 76159 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 75663 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Kostin
Pedro Sánchez
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
United States
Ukraine
Village
Spain
China
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 31336 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 44988 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 46103 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 54467 views
FSB agent banker leaked data of Defense Forces soldiers to the enemy: he faces life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

A bank employee in Kyiv provided the FSB with data on military facilities, banking secrets, and personal data of military personnel. He was detained and will be tried for treason, facing life imprisonment.

Law enforcement officers detained a banker-FSB agent who "leaked" personal data of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to the Russians, an employee of the bank who directed shelling at Kyiv facilities and transferred banking secrets to the Russian Federation, will be tried for treason, the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the SBU, another Russian agent turned out to be a 40-year-old employee of the information security department of one of the capital's commercial banks, recruited by the FSB.

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation established that the suspect "transmitted intelligence data about military facilities in the capital to the Russian special services and secretly filmed them while moving around the city." The man, as indicated, "sent photos, videos, and precise coordinates to the curator via messenger for money, and the enemy used the obtained data to prepare and adjust shelling."

"In addition, using his official position, he transferred information constituting banking, commercial, and official secrets to representatives of the aggressor state," the prosecutor's office noted.

"According to SBU cyber specialists, the suspect collected personal data of financial institution clients among soldiers of the Defense Forces and military volunteers for the enemy. The occupiers could use this data to prepare terrorist attacks, information sabotage, and recruitment operations against Ukrainian defenders," the SBU said.

Law enforcement officers, as reported, detained him in Kyiv.

"During the search, four smartphones, interchangeable SIM cards for conspiracy, and three laptops were seized from him, on which he accumulated personal data of potential 'targets.' His contacts with the FSB were also found on the detainee's gadgets," the SBU indicated.

Also, according to the SBU, he was supposed to transfer to the occupiers the coordinates of a backup data center where the bank's database and its users are stored.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court took him into custody without the right to bail.

The investigation has been completed. Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court for consideration on the merits (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
