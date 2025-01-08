ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

France warns Trump against threatening EU's “sovereign borders” over Greenland statements

France warns Trump against threatening EU's “sovereign borders” over Greenland statements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22248 views

France warned Trump against threats to the EU's sovereign borders after he refused to rule out military action against Greenland. The French Foreign Minister emphasized that the EU will not allow its borders to be attacked.

France has warned Donald Trump against threatening the "sovereign borders" of the European Union after the US president-elect refused to rule out the possibility of military action to establish control over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark that is part of the EU. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in an interview with France Inter radio station: "It is out of the question for the EU to allow other countries of the world, whoever they are, to attack its sovereign borders.

He added that while he does not believe the United States would "invade" Greenland, "we have entered an era where the law of the fittest is returning.

During an hour-long press conference on Tuesday , Trump refused to rule out the possibility of using military force to seize the Panama Canal and Greenland and suggested that he intends to use "economic force" to make Canada part of the United States.

His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. flew to Greenland's capital , Nuuk, for a so-called private visit shortly after the comments. He stayed for several hours and said he did not intend to meet with government officials.

Last month, Trump, who will take office on January 20, said that US control of Greenland is an "absolute necessity" for America's "economic security." Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark but was granted self-government in 1979, has told Trump it is not for sale.

Denmark changes royal coat of arms: what's behind the disappearance of three historic crowns06.01.25, 23:13 • 35999 views

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, and Muthe Egede, Prime Minister of Greenland, said that the Greenlanders should decide their own future.

"The people of Greenland support the idea that Greenland is not for sale and will not be for sale in the future. Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders," Frederiksen said.

Greenland, with a population of about 57,000, is the largest island in the world. Since 2009, it has had the right to hold a referendum to decide whether it wants to be independent.

"No chance whatsoever": Trudeau responds to Trump's proposal for Canada to join the US08.01.25, 09:39 • 20984 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
franceFrance
united-statesUnited States

