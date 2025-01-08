"No chance whatsoever": Trudeau responds to Trump's proposal for Canada to join the US

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ruled out Canada joining the United States, as proposed by elected President Donald Trump. Trudeau wrote this on his X, reports UNN.

"There is no chance that Canada will become part of the United States," Trudeau wrote.

He stated that the workers and communities of both countries benefit from being each other's largest trade and security partners.

Billionaire Elon Musk boldly reacted to Trudeau's post. "Girl, you're no longer the governor of Canada, so it doesn't matter what you say," he wrote under the post.

Reminder

Newly elected US President Donald Trump reacted to the decision of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign on Monday, January 6, suggesting that now is a favorable time for Canada to join the United States.

In November, Trudeau visited Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Trump and discuss US-Canada relations. Instead, Trump began mocking Trudeau, stating that Canada should become the 51st state, and calling the Prime Minister its "governor".