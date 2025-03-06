France is ready to replace the United States in providing intelligence to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the readiness to provide Ukraine with intelligence data. This statement came after the United States suspended the exchange of intelligence data with Kyiv.
France offers Ukraine intelligence data amid the suspension of their provision by Washington, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on Thursday, reports UNN citing France 24.
Our intelligence is sovereign... with our own capacities. We are passing this on to the Ukrainians
Washington announced on Wednesday that it is suspending intelligence sharing with Kyiv.
Supplement
On March 3, it became known about the decision of the Trump administration to suspend military aid to Ukraine. This happened after a dispute in the Oval Office during Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance.
Poland confirmed the information from the American side regarding the suspension of aid.
Initially, it was reported that the suspension did not affect intelligence sharing. However, on March 5, the press began to write, citing sources, that this was also put on pause. Later, CIA Director John Ratcliffe indirectly confirmed the pause in assistance to Ukraine "on the intelligence front."
On March 4, before Trump's speech in Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a long message on social media, praising the "strong leadership" of the U.S. president, expressing gratitude for military assistance to Ukraine, and describing their dispute as "unfortunate."
He said he was ready to "sit down at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign an agreement on minerals, as well as support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated during his speech in Congress on March 4 that he received an important letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, among other things, indicated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on subsoil resources.