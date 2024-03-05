France invites Ukraine's allies and NATO Secretary General to online meeting on March 7: what will be discussed

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12778 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 37110 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33537 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 190844 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175482 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171576 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218236 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248567 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154381 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371471 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 556 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 37110 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 190844 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175482 views
France invites Ukraine's allies and NATO Secretary General to online meeting on March 7: what will be discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31277 views

France invites Ukraine's allies and the NATO Secretary General to an online meeting on March 7 to develop proposals to strengthen support for Ukraine.

France invites Ukraine's allies and NATO Secretary General to online meeting on March 7: what will be discussed

France has invited the foreign and defense ministers of Ukraine's main allies and the NATO secretary general to take part in a video call on Thursday to demonstrate a "united front" and develop concrete proposals to strengthen support for Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, which has an invitation to the event.

The debate that followed only partially reflects the reality of the discussion in Paris and should not overshadow our collective resolve to support Ukraine. 

 - reads the invitation used by Reuters.

Details

According to Reuters, the invitation was sent to the ministers on behalf of the French foreign and defense ministers. Similar messages were sent to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. It should be noted that the latter two were not invited to the February 26 meeting in Paris.

It is noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba is also invited to participate in the video call.

The invitation, which is available to the publication, states that the meeting will consider ways to accelerate the delivery of key capabilities, including the supply and production of artillery ammunition, as well as the organization of a system that will allow partners to improve the way they empty their ammunition stockpiles and create new options for medium- and long-range missiles.

"This is unlikely to speed up the process." Ignat urges not to escalate the temperature on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine05.03.24, 12:11 • 22884 views

The letter also says that "without becoming parties to the conflict themselves," the countries  will explore supporting Ukraine through cyber defense and demining. They will also raise the issue of protecting Ukraine's border with Belarus and coordinating the production and maintenance of equipment in Ukraine.

It is noteworthy that the invitation does not mention sending non-combat troops to Ukraine, as French officials had previously suggested.

Another area to be discussed is support for countries directly threatened by Russia, including Ukraine's closest neighbor, Moldova.

Optional

Three diplomats tell Reuters that Moldovan President Maia Sandu will visit Paris on Thursday for separate talks with Macron.

Russia intends to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Moldova - SIS05.03.24, 14:31 • 24367 views

Recall

President Emmanuel Macron has faced criticism from many Western allies after he openly voiced the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine at a conference on Ukraine in Paris last week.

The next conference was to be held in Paris with ministers and senior diplomats from some 28 countries, but it was postponed for a video call amid criticism that the meeting was too rushed.

France will contribute to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Macron05.03.24, 17:22 • 26763 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Maia Sandu
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Josep Borrell
France
Jens Stoltenberg
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Moldova
