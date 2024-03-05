France invites Ukraine's allies and NATO Secretary General to online meeting on March 7: what will be discussed

France has invited the foreign and defense ministers of Ukraine's main allies and the NATO secretary general to take part in a video call on Thursday to demonstrate a "united front" and develop concrete proposals to strengthen support for Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, which has an invitation to the event.

The debate that followed only partially reflects the reality of the discussion in Paris and should not overshadow our collective resolve to support Ukraine. - reads the invitation used by Reuters.

Details

According to Reuters, the invitation was sent to the ministers on behalf of the French foreign and defense ministers. Similar messages were sent to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. It should be noted that the latter two were not invited to the February 26 meeting in Paris.

It is noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba is also invited to participate in the video call.

The invitation, which is available to the publication, states that the meeting will consider ways to accelerate the delivery of key capabilities, including the supply and production of artillery ammunition, as well as the organization of a system that will allow partners to improve the way they empty their ammunition stockpiles and create new options for medium- and long-range missiles.

The letter also says that "without becoming parties to the conflict themselves," the countries will explore supporting Ukraine through cyber defense and demining. They will also raise the issue of protecting Ukraine's border with Belarus and coordinating the production and maintenance of equipment in Ukraine.

It is noteworthy that the invitation does not mention sending non-combat troops to Ukraine, as French officials had previously suggested.

Another area to be discussed is support for countries directly threatened by Russia, including Ukraine's closest neighbor, Moldova.

Optional

Three diplomats tell Reuters that Moldovan President Maia Sandu will visit Paris on Thursday for separate talks with Macron.

Recall

President Emmanuel Macron has faced criticism from many Western allies after he openly voiced the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine at a conference on Ukraine in Paris last week.

The next conference was to be held in Paris with ministers and senior diplomats from some 28 countries, but it was postponed for a video call amid criticism that the meeting was too rushed.

