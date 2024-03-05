Russia intends to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Moldova - SIS

Russia will try to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections and provoke social conflicts in Gagauzia and Transnistria to compromise Moldova's accession to the EU. This was announced at a press conference by the Head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova (SIS) Alexandru Mustiate, Newsmaker reports, UNN.

The SIS has obtained data that indicates an unprecedented level of intensity of Russian actions. The aim of these actions is to compromise Moldova's accession to the EU, undermine democratic processes and keep Moldova in its sphere of influence, - Mustiate said.

Details

The first stage, he said, began in 2023, when there were attempts to compromise local elections.

Now they are trying to implement the next two stages with the intention of interfering in the electoral processes this year. There is information about an attempt to compromise the referendum on European integration and the presidential election, as well as to defame institutions and candidates who will promote the idea of European integration, - Mustiate said.

According to him, another stage is planned for 2025. Its goal is to take control of the Moldovan parliament.

This strategy includes three main elements. Supporting politicians under direct or indirect control of the Russian Federation... Planning crises in the economic and social spheres, social conflicts to incite ethnic hatred, security and public order crises, in particular in Gagauzia or on the left bank of the Dniester. These crises will be launched sequentially or in parallel, often with the help of coordinated actions and propaganda, -said the head of the SIB.

The third element, according to Mustiate, is "large-scale information attacks to enhance the psychological effect of crises.

The head of the SIS also claims that pro-Russian forces in Moldova may resume their protests this spring.

