Russia intends to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Moldova - SIS

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19203 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 64179 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47048 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 220884 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197024 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178711 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222868 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249654 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155486 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19438 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 64068 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 220752 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178490 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196913 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12737 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21543 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22022 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41566 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49267 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia intends to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Moldova - SIS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24367 views

The head of Moldova's Information and Security Service has warned that Russia intends to interfere in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Moldova to undermine the country's European integration and keep it in Russia's sphere of influence.

Russia intends to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Moldova - SIS

Russia will try to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections and provoke social conflicts in Gagauzia and Transnistria to compromise Moldova's accession to the EU. This was announced at a press conference by the Head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova (SIS) Alexandru Mustiate, Newsmaker reports, UNN.

The SIS has obtained data that indicates an unprecedented level of intensity of Russian actions. The aim of these actions is to compromise Moldova's accession to the EU, undermine democratic processes and keep Moldova in its sphere of influence,

- Mustiate said.

Details

The first stage, he said, began in 2023, when there were attempts to compromise local elections.

Now they are trying to implement the next two stages with the intention of interfering in the electoral processes this year. There is information about an attempt to compromise the referendum on European integration and the presidential election, as well as to defame institutions and candidates who will promote the idea of European integration,

- Mustiate said.

According to him, another stage is planned for 2025. Its goal is to take control of the Moldovan parliament.

This strategy includes three main elements. Supporting politicians under direct or indirect control of the Russian Federation... Planning crises in the economic and social spheres, social conflicts to incite ethnic hatred, security and public order crises, in particular in Gagauzia or on the left bank of the Dniester. These crises will be launched sequentially or in parallel, often with the help of coordinated actions and propaganda,

-said the head of the SIB.

The third element, according to Mustiate, is "large-scale information attacks to enhance the psychological effect of crises.

The head of the SIS also claims that pro-Russian forces in Moldova may resume their protests this spring.

Recall

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister Jan Borg is going to visit Moldova in the near future. The organization continues to demand a settlement based on the special status of Transnistria within Moldova.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Transnistria
European Union
Moldova
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90