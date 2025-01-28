France considers sending troops to Greenland - media

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 57470 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 57470 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 83790 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 83790 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105389 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105389 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108501 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108501 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127754 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127754 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103121 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103121 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132653 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 101164 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101164 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 39259 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 39259 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 115979 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115979 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 45092 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110490 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 57470 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 57470 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127754 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132653 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164894 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 154791 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154791 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 14147 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14147 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 19180 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19180 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110490 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 115979 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115979 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139385 views
France considers sending troops to Greenland - media

France considers sending troops to Greenland - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30026 views

Denmark turned to France for help because of concerns about US territorial claims to Greenland. The French Foreign Minister confirmed his readiness to provide military support at Denmark's request.

France discussed sending troops to Greenland with Denmark in response to US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to annex the Danish territory. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said this, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

According to the newspaper, Barrot said in an interview with French Sud Radio that France is allegedly discussing with Denmark the deployment of its troops to Greenland.

He says that if Denmark asks for help, France will be there, because the borders of the European Union are sovereign and inviolable. The politician added that during a recent meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, his colleagues also expressed their "very strong support" for Copenhagen Copenhagen and "were ready to consider sending troops" if necessary. 

Amid Trump's statements, Denmark invests $2 billion in Arctic defense, including Greenland28.01.25, 00:26 • 25310 views

At the same time, Barro is also confident that the United States will never occupy Greenland.

Pilitico also writes that Barro's comments came as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was on a tour of European capitals to rally support from allies in dealing with Donald Trump. Frederiksen was in Berlin and Paris on the morning of January 28 and is set to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels.

Denmark and the US have agreed to discuss the Greenland issue at a later date24.01.25, 21:13 • 38921 view

As a reminder, 47 US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants Greenland to join the United States of America.

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

News of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
denmarkDenmark
parisParis
franceFrance
united-statesUnited States
berlinBerlin

