France considers sending troops to Greenland - media

France discussed sending troops to Greenland with Denmark in response to US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to annex the Danish territory. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said this, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

According to the newspaper, Barrot said in an interview with French Sud Radio that France is allegedly discussing with Denmark the deployment of its troops to Greenland.

He says that if Denmark asks for help, France will be there, because the borders of the European Union are sovereign and inviolable. The politician added that during a recent meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, his colleagues also expressed their "very strong support" for Copenhagen Copenhagen and "were ready to consider sending troops" if necessary.

Amid Trump's statements, Denmark invests $2 billion in Arctic defense, including Greenland

At the same time, Barro is also confident that the United States will never occupy Greenland.

Pilitico also writes that Barro's comments came as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was on a tour of European capitals to rally support from allies in dealing with Donald Trump. Frederiksen was in Berlin and Paris on the morning of January 28 and is set to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels.

Denmark and the US have agreed to discuss the Greenland issue at a later date

As a reminder, 47 US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants Greenland to join the United States of America.