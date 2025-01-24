Denmark and the US have agreed to discuss the Greenland issue at a later date

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen agreed with his American counterpart Marco Rubio to discuss the issue of Greenland later. This is according to a statement from the country's foreign ministry, reports UNN citing The Guardian.

They spoke for 20 minutes on Friday, discussing Ukraine, European security and the Middle East.

The Danish-language statement said that while “security in the Arctic was not on the agenda,” they agreed it would be discussed another time and Greenland would also be part of the talks.

Denmark has been on high alert about the US administration's intentions for Greenland ever since Donald Trump suggested he would like to take control of the territory.

Earlier this week, he again said it was a “beautiful place” that the U.S. “needs for international security.

