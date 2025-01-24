ukenru
Denmark and the US have agreed to discuss the Greenland issue at a later date

Denmark and the US have agreed to discuss the Greenland issue at a later date

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38922 views

The foreign ministers of Denmark and the United States held 20-minute talks on security issues. The two sides agreed to discuss Greenland separately, with representatives from the island.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen agreed with his American counterpart Marco Rubio to discuss the issue of Greenland later. This is according to a statement from the country's foreign ministry, reports UNN citing The Guardian.

Details

They spoke for 20 minutes on Friday, discussing Ukraine, European security and the Middle East.

The Danish-language statement said that while “security in the Arctic was not on the agenda,” they agreed it would be discussed another time and Greenland would also be part of the talks.

Trump's Greenland plan: House Republicans seek support for a bill on possible purchase14.01.2025, 09:21 • 25121 view

Add

Denmark has been on high alert about the US administration's intentions for Greenland ever since Donald Trump suggested he would like to take control of the territory.

Earlier this week, he again said it was a “beautiful place” that the U.S. “needs for international security.

Greenland refuses to become part of the United States, but invites American business17.01.2025, 09:45 • 27428 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
donald-trumpDonald Trump
denmarkDenmark
united-statesUnited States

