The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck several Russian oil and digital infrastructure facilities at once during the night of October 19. This was reported by FirePoint, UNN reports.

Details

FP-1 drones struck the "VKontakte" data center, the "Ruchyi" oil depot, and the St. Petersburg oil terminal with a throughput capacity of 12.5 million tonnes per year.

Fires broke out on the premises of the oil terminal and oil depot, and serious damage to the data center was also reported. It seems that they decided to extend the season of white nights in St. Petersburg - FirePoint said in a post.

We remind you

During the night of October 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a drone strike on the mega-data center of Russia's "Sberbank" in the city of Balakovo, Saratov region, Russia.