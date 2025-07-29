Four rescuers injured as a result of deliberate enemy strikes - SES

Russian invaders continue to deliberately strike rescuers who help people in dangerous areas. Today, as a result of an enemy attack in Donetsk and Kherson regions, four emergency workers were wounded, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a Russian UAV attacked rescuers of the local fire department. This happened during the evacuation of civilians from the dangerous zone.

Attention, footage 18+!!!

Two firefighters were wounded, and a service vehicle was also damaged! State Emergency Service rescuers provided pre-medical care to the wounded and transported them to the hospital - noted the State Emergency Service.

It is also noted that in Kherson, an enemy FPV drone hit a truck of one of the State Emergency Service rescue units. Two rescuers were wounded and transported to the hospital.

The occupiers deliberately strike rescuers, knowing that they are the last defense for civilians. They strike those who save human lives every day - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Addition

In the village of Novoplatonivka, Izium district, Kharkiv region, 5 people died and 3 were injured as a result of a Russian strike during the distribution of humanitarian aid. The enemy also shelled the village of Pisky-Radkivski, causing fires.

On the night of July 29, Russian UAVs attacked Mykolaiv region, causing a fire at an agricultural enterprise covering an area of 4000 sq. m. Warehouses, grass, and three cars burned down, there were no casualties.