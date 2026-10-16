Four people injured in Vinnytsia and power outages in Rivne: aftermath of Russia's latest attack revealed

As a result of another Russian air attack by the Russian army on Ukraine on October 16, civilian infrastructure was damaged in Vinnytsia; four people were reported injured, two of whom were hospitalized. Meanwhile, power supply disruptions occurred in Rivne and nearby settlements, UNN reports, citing information from the heads of the regional state administrations.

Details

According to preliminary information, damage to civilian infrastructure facilities was recorded in Vinnytsia as a result of the enemy attack. Four people are currently known to have been injured. Two of them were hospitalized at medical facilities, where they are receiving the necessary assistance.

At the same time, the Russian attack caused power supply disruptions in Rivne and the surrounding settlements. Due to the power outages, essential life-support facilities switched to alternative power sources.

The air attack is currently ongoing, and residents of the regions are urged to remain in shelters until the official all-clear is given.

To remind you

In Volyn, one person was killed and 8 were injured as a result of Russian strikes; trucks are on fire. The State Emergency Service localized a minor ammonia leak.