The Guardian

Former South Korean Prime Minister sentenced to 23 years in prison for role in martial law declaration

Kyiv • UNN

 532 views

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his role in facilitating the declaration of martial law. The court found him guilty of sedition and perjury, which could impact the case of former President Yoon.

Former South Korean Prime Minister sentenced to 23 years in prison for role in martial law declaration

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday for his key role in a rebellion by facilitating the brief imposition of martial law by former President Yoon Suk-yeol, UNN reports with reference to Yonhap.

Details

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the verdict in the first ruling, confirming that the declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, and subsequent actions constituted a rebellion.

The sentence was harsher than the 15 years requested by special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk's team on charges including aiding the leader of the rebellion, a key role in the rebellion, and perjury.

Judge Lee Jing-gwan, the presiding judge, ordered Han to be taken into custody, citing concerns that he might destroy evidence.

The court stated that the former prime minister participated in the rebellion by suggesting to Yoon that a cabinet meeting be convened before the decree was announced.

Han did not express his disagreement with the decree during the cabinet meeting and appeared to have urged then-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to carry out Yoon's order to cut off electricity and water to media outlets critical of the administration, the report said.

Han is the first member of Yoon's cabinet to be convicted for the martial law decree, which was overturned six hours after a vote by the National Assembly.

The court also found Han guilty of signing a revised decree after the annulment of the original decree to enhance its legitimacy, its annulment, and giving false testimony under oath in the Constitutional Court.

The former prime minister denies the charges, stating that he was unaware of the plans to impose martial law, apart from the decree itself, and never agreed to it or facilitated its introduction.

The decision is expected to affect Yoon's own trial on charges of organizing a rebellion in the form of a martial law decree.

The trial concluded last week, with the special prosecutor's group demanding the death penalty, and a verdict is expected on February 19.

Julia Shramko

