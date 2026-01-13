In South Korea, a prosecutor demands the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk-yeol

In South Korea, a special prosecutor demanded the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk-yeol for declaring martial law, Yonhap reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the special prosecutor's team demanded the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk-yeol for his failed imposition of martial law, calling him a leader of an insurgency who sought to remain in power by seizing control of the judicial and legislative branches of government," the publication states.

Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-suk's team made the demand for such a sentence during Yoon's last hearing at the Seoul Central District Court.

