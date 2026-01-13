In South Korea, a prosecutor demands the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk-yeol

$43.260.18
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
08:22 AM • 10107 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 14876 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 27297 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 44637 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 34292 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 32909 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 54926 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22938 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23627 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
US citizens urged to leave Iran immediately
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlier
Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - Axios
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 49734 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 55673 views
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Vasyl Malyuk
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Heating
Social network
Tor missile system

In South Korea, a prosecutor demands the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk-yeol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

A special prosecutor is demanding the death penalty for former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. He is accused of attempting to remain in power by imposing martial law.

In South Korea, a prosecutor demands the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk-yeol

In South Korea, a special prosecutor demanded the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk-yeol for declaring martial law, Yonhap reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the special prosecutor's team demanded the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk-yeol for his failed imposition of martial law, calling him a leader of an insurgency who sought to remain in power by seizing control of the judicial and legislative branches of government," the publication states.

Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-suk's team made the demand for such a sentence during Yoon's last hearing at the Seoul Central District Court.

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will face criminal court on charges of insurrection13.04.25, 07:03 • 4694 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Martial law
Yoon Suk Yeol
Seoul
South Korea