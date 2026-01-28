Former Iraqi PM criticizes Trump for threats to cut aid if elected

$42.960.17
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14581 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 19896 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 20504 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 21593 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 25440 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 43625 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57025 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42732 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 74719 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 23417 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 28858 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 20791 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 18515 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 36523 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 10933 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 36562 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 74719 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 55082 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 72886 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 29176 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 28255 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 35428 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 38503 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 44340 views
Former Iraqi PM criticizes Trump for threats to cut aid if elected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki criticized Donald Trump's threats to cut support for Iraq if he returns to power. Trump stated that Maliki would be a "very bad choice," adding that the country descended into chaos when he was in power.

Former Iraqi PM criticizes Trump for threats to cut aid if elected

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki criticized US President Donald Trump's threats to withdraw support for Iraq if he returns to power. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Nouri al-Maliki, who has ties to Iran, was chosen by the ruling coalition of Shiite parties as a candidate for prime minister over the weekend.

The US President wrote on Truth Social that Maliki would be a "very bad choice," adding: "The last time Maliki was in power, the country plunged into poverty and complete chaos."

Maliki, whose term in office from 2006-2014 was marked by sectarian violence, resigned after the Islamic State (IS) group seized significant parts of the country.

In a post on the social network X, Maliki rejected US interference in Iraq's internal affairs and stated that he considered these comments a "violation" of the country's sovereignty and its democratic system.

After Saturday's endorsement by the Shiite Coordination Framework, Maliki would normally have been officially nominated by the president, who plays a largely ceremonial role.

The Iraqi parliament was supposed to elect a president on Tuesday, but the vote was postponed due to a lack of agreement on the candidate.

Influential Shiite groups in Baghdad have various ties to the neighboring Islamic Republic of Iran, which is governed by a Shiite spiritual leader.

Washington expresses concern about the growing influence of Iran-linked groups in the region, particularly in Iraq.

Trump said the country would have "zero" chance of success without US support, promising "no more help" to Iraq if Maliki is elected.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a phone call with acting Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday, expressed concern about Maliki's ties to Iran, emphasizing that "an Iran-controlled government is incapable of successfully prioritizing Iraq's own interests."

Trump has repeatedly broken diplomatic traditions by interfering in elections in other countries and supporting right-wing candidates in Poland, Romania, and Honduras, where the US-backed winner was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Addition

Maliki was a controversial figure during his two terms as prime minister.

He became Iraq's second prime minister after the US-led invasion in 2003, which led to the overthrow and subsequent execution of Saddam Hussein, who had brutally repressed Shiites and Kurds for three decades.

His sectarian approach and alienation of Sunnis and Kurds are widely seen as a cause of the IS crisis.

In 2014, Iraqi security forces under his command collapsed when hundreds of IS militants seized a large part of northeastern Iraq, including the city of Mosul.

Three months later, Maliki was replaced as prime minister after losing the support of key paramilitary and political leaders both within his own Shiite community and from many external forces, including Iran.

Olga Rozgon

