Former Iraqi PM criticizes Trump for threats to cut aid if elected

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki criticized US President Donald Trump's threats to withdraw support for Iraq if he returns to power. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Nouri al-Maliki, who has ties to Iran, was chosen by the ruling coalition of Shiite parties as a candidate for prime minister over the weekend.

The US President wrote on Truth Social that Maliki would be a "very bad choice," adding: "The last time Maliki was in power, the country plunged into poverty and complete chaos."

Maliki, whose term in office from 2006-2014 was marked by sectarian violence, resigned after the Islamic State (IS) group seized significant parts of the country.

In a post on the social network X, Maliki rejected US interference in Iraq's internal affairs and stated that he considered these comments a "violation" of the country's sovereignty and its democratic system.

After Saturday's endorsement by the Shiite Coordination Framework, Maliki would normally have been officially nominated by the president, who plays a largely ceremonial role.

The Iraqi parliament was supposed to elect a president on Tuesday, but the vote was postponed due to a lack of agreement on the candidate.

Influential Shiite groups in Baghdad have various ties to the neighboring Islamic Republic of Iran, which is governed by a Shiite spiritual leader.

Washington expresses concern about the growing influence of Iran-linked groups in the region, particularly in Iraq.

Trump said the country would have "zero" chance of success without US support, promising "no more help" to Iraq if Maliki is elected.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a phone call with acting Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday, expressed concern about Maliki's ties to Iran, emphasizing that "an Iran-controlled government is incapable of successfully prioritizing Iraq's own interests."

Trump has repeatedly broken diplomatic traditions by interfering in elections in other countries and supporting right-wing candidates in Poland, Romania, and Honduras, where the US-backed winner was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Maliki was a controversial figure during his two terms as prime minister.

He became Iraq's second prime minister after the US-led invasion in 2003, which led to the overthrow and subsequent execution of Saddam Hussein, who had brutally repressed Shiites and Kurds for three decades.

His sectarian approach and alienation of Sunnis and Kurds are widely seen as a cause of the IS crisis.

In 2014, Iraqi security forces under his command collapsed when hundreds of IS militants seized a large part of northeastern Iraq, including the city of Mosul.

Three months later, Maliki was replaced as prime minister after losing the support of key paramilitary and political leaders both within his own Shiite community and from many external forces, including Iran.

