Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was urgently moved to a protected underground facility in Tehran. This happened due to warnings of a high probability of an attack by the United States.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was urgently moved to a protected underground facility in Tehran. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reason for this was warnings from security forces about a high probability of an attack by the United States in the near future.

Reports of a possible US strike against the Iranian regime resumed after (US President Donald) Trump seemed to back away from the idea last week, when he said that killings during Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests were subsiding, and that he did not believe large-scale executions were anticipated.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that since then, reports of Iranian violence against protesters continue to come from the country, despite constant internet disruptions. On Friday, the US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions against the country in response to the crackdown on demonstrators.

Context

On January 23, US President Donald Trump announced a large-scale deployment of naval forces to the coast of Iran. This deployment comes after a softening of rhetoric regarding strikes on Iran.

Subsequently, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammed Pakpour, announced an increased state of combat readiness for the forces. This comes amid the deployment of American warships in the Middle East region.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States