A mural warning of retaliation in case of a US military strike appeared in Tehran's central square

On Sunday, Iranian authorities unveiled a new mural on a giant billboard in Tehran's central square with a direct warning to the United States not to attempt a military strike on the country, as American warships head to the region, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The mural shows an aircraft carrier from a bird's-eye view with damaged and exploding fighter jets on its flight deck. The deck is strewn with bodies and splattered with blood, which flows into the water behind the ship, forming a pattern resembling the stripes of the American flag. One corner bears the slogan: "If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind."

The unveiling of the mural in Enghelab Square comes as the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships move into the region. US President Donald Trump said the ships are being moved "just in case" he decides to take action.

"We have a massive fleet heading that way, and we may not have to use it," Trump said on Thursday.

Enghelab Square is used for state-convened gatherings, and authorities change its mural to reflect national events. On Saturday, the commander of Iran's paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that his forces were "ready, finger on the trigger."

Iran Crisis 2026: Tehran Denies Trump's Claims Amid Record Protest Casualties

Additionally

Tensions between the US and Iran have sharply escalated following a brutal crackdown on nationwide protests that left thousands dead and tens of thousands arrested. Trump has threatened military action if Iran continues to kill peaceful protesters or conduct mass executions of detainees.

The protests have ceased for several days, and Trump recently claimed that Tehran had halted the planned execution of some 800 arrested protesters — a claim Iran's chief prosecutor called "an absolute lie."

But Trump hinted that he was keeping his options open, saying on Thursday that any military action would make past US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June "look like small potatoes."

Protests in Iran began on December 28, triggered by the fall of the Iranian currency, the rial, and quickly spread across the country. They were met with a brutal crackdown by the Iranian theocracy, which tolerates no dissent.

The death toll reported by activists continues to rise since the demonstrations ended, as information leaks out despite a more than two-week internet shutdown — the largest in Iran's history.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency on Sunday reported a death toll of 5,529, and that number is expected to rise. It reports that more than 41,200 people have been arrested.

The Iranian government put the death toll much lower at 3,117, saying 2,427 were civilians and security forces, and calling the rest "terrorists." In the past, the Iranian theocracy has downplayed or not reported deaths from unrest at all.