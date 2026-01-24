$43.170.01
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 10160 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 11869 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 22571 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 21908 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 17320 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 24647 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 51833 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21983 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24801 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Iran Crisis 2026: Tehran Denies Trump's Claims Amid Record Protest Casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Iranian authorities have dismissed Donald Trump's statements about the abolition of executions, calling them disinformation. The death toll in the protests has reached 5,032, and an internet blockade complicates access to information.

Iran Crisis 2026: Tehran Denies Trump's Claims Amid Record Protest Casualties
Photo: AP

The Iranian authorities have officially rejected the American president's claims about the alleged cancellation of mass executions of imprisoned demonstrators, calling these words disinformation. At the same time, human rights activists report a rapid increase in the number of deaths during the suppression of anti-government protests, which are taking place under conditions of total information blockade. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Iran's chief prosecutor Mohammad Movahedi on Friday, January 23, called Donald Trump's statements about the halt of the hanging of 800 activists "absolutely false." Earlier, the White House thanked the Iranian regime for allegedly canceling death sentences after American threats, but Tehran insists that there were no agreements.

US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet over crackdown23.01.26, 20:10 • 2388 views

Against this background, the number of deaths in clashes, according to the human rights organization HRANA, has already reached 5032 people, among whom about 500 are security forces.

Digital blackout and Trump's "armada"

The situation is complicated by the longest internet shutdown in the country's history, which has lasted for more than two weeks. This effectively deprives activists of the opportunity to promptly confirm new cases of killings and detentions, the number of which has exceeded 27,000 people. Trump, commenting on the approach of the US aircraft carrier group to the Persian Gulf, called these forces an "armada," emphasizing that Washington is closely monitoring the observance of "red lines."

Trump announces dispatch of US military 'armada' to Iranian shores23.01.26, 04:08 • 4320 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Blackout
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Iran