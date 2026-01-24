Iran Crisis 2026: Tehran Denies Trump's Claims Amid Record Protest Casualties

Photo: AP

The Iranian authorities have officially rejected the American president's claims about the alleged cancellation of mass executions of imprisoned demonstrators, calling these words disinformation. At the same time, human rights activists report a rapid increase in the number of deaths during the suppression of anti-government protests, which are taking place under conditions of total information blockade. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Iran's chief prosecutor Mohammad Movahedi on Friday, January 23, called Donald Trump's statements about the halt of the hanging of 800 activists "absolutely false." Earlier, the White House thanked the Iranian regime for allegedly canceling death sentences after American threats, but Tehran insists that there were no agreements.

US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet over crackdown

Against this background, the number of deaths in clashes, according to the human rights organization HRANA, has already reached 5032 people, among whom about 500 are security forces.

Digital blackout and Trump's "armada"

The situation is complicated by the longest internet shutdown in the country's history, which has lasted for more than two weeks. This effectively deprives activists of the opportunity to promptly confirm new cases of killings and detentions, the number of which has exceeded 27,000 people. Trump, commenting on the approach of the US aircraft carrier group to the Persian Gulf, called these forces an "armada," emphasizing that Washington is closely monitoring the observance of "red lines."

Trump announces dispatch of US military 'armada' to Iranian shores