There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 10896 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 12701 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 13350 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 21192 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 45468 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 20885 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 23963 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 32702 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 71000 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet over crackdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The US Treasury Department has increased pressure on Iran's shadow fleet, imposing sanctions on nine vessels and their owning companies. This comes in response to the Iranian regime's crackdown and financing of terrorism.

US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet over crackdown

Against the backdrop of the brutal repression of peaceful protesters by the Iranian regime and a complete shutdown of Internet access to conceal abuses against the Iranian people, the US Treasury Department is increasing pressure on the Iranian regime's shadow fleet. This is stated in the official statement of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department, writes UNN.

OFAC is sanctioning nine shadow fleet vessels and their respective owners or managing firms that have collectively transported hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian oil and petroleum products to foreign markets.

- the statement says.

It is noted that the sanctioned vessels include: SEA BIRD, AVON, AL DIAB II, CESARIA, LONGEVITY 7, EASTERN HERO, AQUA SPIRIT, CHIRON 5, and KEEL.

The restrictions will also apply to the companies owning these vessels: Horizon Harvest Shipping LLC; Aayat Ship Management Private Limited; Black Stone Oil and Gas; Galeran Service Corp; Longevity Shipping Limited; Odyssey Marine Inc.; Benoil Shipping Inc and Trade Bridge Global Inc.

The Treasury Department added that this revenue, which rightfully belongs to the Iranian people, is instead being used to fund regional terrorist proxies, weapons programs, and security services, rather than the basic economic benefits that the Iranian people are bravely demanding.

The Iranian regime is performing a ritual of economic self-immolation - a process that has been accelerated by President Trump's maximum pressure campaign. Tehran's decision to support terrorists rather than its own people has led to a free fall in Iran's currency and living conditions.

- said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump announces dispatch of US military 'armada' to Iranian shores23.01.26, 04:08

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
United States Department of the Treasury
Donald Trump
United States
Iran