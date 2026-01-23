US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet over crackdown

Against the backdrop of the brutal repression of peaceful protesters by the Iranian regime and a complete shutdown of Internet access to conceal abuses against the Iranian people, the US Treasury Department is increasing pressure on the Iranian regime's shadow fleet. This is stated in the official statement of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department, writes UNN.

OFAC is sanctioning nine shadow fleet vessels and their respective owners or managing firms that have collectively transported hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian oil and petroleum products to foreign markets. - the statement says.

It is noted that the sanctioned vessels include: SEA BIRD, AVON, AL DIAB II, CESARIA, LONGEVITY 7, EASTERN HERO, AQUA SPIRIT, CHIRON 5, and KEEL.

The restrictions will also apply to the companies owning these vessels: Horizon Harvest Shipping LLC; Aayat Ship Management Private Limited; Black Stone Oil and Gas; Galeran Service Corp; Longevity Shipping Limited; Odyssey Marine Inc.; Benoil Shipping Inc and Trade Bridge Global Inc.

The Treasury Department added that this revenue, which rightfully belongs to the Iranian people, is instead being used to fund regional terrorist proxies, weapons programs, and security services, rather than the basic economic benefits that the Iranian people are bravely demanding.

The Iranian regime is performing a ritual of economic self-immolation - a process that has been accelerated by President Trump's maximum pressure campaign. Tehran's decision to support terrorists rather than its own people has led to a free fall in Iran's currency and living conditions. - said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

