11:48 AM • 5374 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 13017 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 18475 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 19168 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 20516 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 24839 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 42879 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 56526 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42428 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 73507 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
A huge armada is heading to Iran, time is running out for Tehran - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The American president stated that a "huge armada" of American ships led by the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" is heading to Iran.

A huge armada is heading to Iran, time is running out for Tehran - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that a "huge armada" of American ships, led by the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln," is heading to Iran. He added that "time is running out for Tehran," UNN reports, citing Trump's post on the social network Truth Social.

Details

This is a larger fleet, led by the great aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln," than the one sent to Venezuela. As with Venezuela, it is ready, set, and capable of quickly accomplishing its mission, if necessary, with speed and force. I hope Iran will quickly "come to the table" and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – no nuclear weapons – that will be beneficial to all parties. Time is running out, this is truly very important.

- the post reads.

Recall

The American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln entered the waters within the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Indian Ocean amid growing threats from Iran.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran