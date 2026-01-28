A huge armada is heading to Iran, time is running out for Tehran - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that a "huge armada" of American ships, led by the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln," is heading to Iran. He added that "time is running out for Tehran," UNN reports, citing Trump's post on the social network Truth Social.

Details

This is a larger fleet, led by the great aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln," than the one sent to Venezuela. As with Venezuela, it is ready, set, and capable of quickly accomplishing its mission, if necessary, with speed and force. I hope Iran will quickly "come to the table" and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – no nuclear weapons – that will be beneficial to all parties. Time is running out, this is truly very important. - the post reads.

Recall

The American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln entered the waters within the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Indian Ocean amid growing threats from Iran.