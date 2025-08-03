Forced to shoot back: military personnel of the TCC in Mykolaiv region were attacked by local residents

Civilians armed with bats and metal pipes damaged a vehicle and inflicted bodily harm on a soldier from the notification group. This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support (TCC and SP), according to UNN.

Details

In the village of Buzke, Mykolaiv region, during notification activities carried out by military personnel of the TCC and SP together with a representative of the National Police of Ukraine, unknown individuals attacked the military.

Civilians were armed with bats and metal pipes. They damaged a vehicle and inflicted bodily harm on a soldier from the notification group. This was known as of 2:00 PM.

For self-defense, this serviceman fired a non-lethal ammunition device (traumatic pistol), registered in accordance with current legislation. - informs the Mykolaiv Regional TCC and SP.

Addition

Both military personnel and several civilians were injured. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Recall

The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the reboot of the TCC. A number of servicemen have been brought to disciplinary responsibility.

The National Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of an incident that occurred near a stadium in Vinnytsia between citizens and employees of the territorial recruitment center and social support.

Broke his nose and knocked him to the ground: in Khmelnytskyi region, a court found a man guilty of assaulting a TCC employee