Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 84502 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 154672 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 84294 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 146277 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 328611 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 282883 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 130789 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 112471 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 207872 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 77043 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Forced to shoot back: military personnel of the TCC in Mykolaiv region were attacked by local residents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

In Mykolaiv region, civilians attacked TCC servicemen, damaged a car, and injured a soldier. The serviceman used a traumatic pistol for self-defense.

Forced to shoot back: military personnel of the TCC in Mykolaiv region were attacked by local residents

Civilians armed with bats and metal pipes damaged a vehicle and inflicted bodily harm on a soldier from the notification group. This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support (TCC and SP), according to UNN.

Details

In the village of Buzke, Mykolaiv region, during notification activities carried out by military personnel of the TCC and SP together with a representative of the National Police of Ukraine, unknown individuals attacked the military.

Civilians were armed with bats and metal pipes. They damaged a vehicle and inflicted bodily harm on a soldier from the notification group. This was known as of 2:00 PM.

For self-defense, this serviceman fired a non-lethal ammunition device (traumatic pistol), registered in accordance with current legislation.

- informs the Mykolaiv Regional TCC and SP.

Addition

Both military personnel and several civilians were injured. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Recall

The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the reboot of the TCC. A number of servicemen have been brought to disciplinary responsibility.

The National Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of an incident that occurred near a stadium in Vinnytsia between citizens and employees of the territorial recruitment center and social support.

